Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.94 million, death toll at 567,357

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 13 (Reuters) - More than 12.94 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
567,357​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         135,039        3,319,579       4.13
 Brazil                72,100         1,864,681       3.44
 India                 22,674         849,553         0.17
 Russia                11,335         727,162         0.78
 Peru                  11,870         326,326         3.71
 United Kingdom        44,819         321,057         6.74
 Chile                 6,979          315,041         3.73
 Mexico                34,730         295,268         2.75
 South Africa          4,079          276,242         0.71
 Spain                 28,403         271,762         6.07
 Iran                  12,829         257,303         1.57
 Pakistan              5,197          248,872         0.24
 Italy                 34,954         243,061         5.79
 Saudi Arabia          2,223          232,259         0.66
 Turkey                5,363          212,993         0.65
 France                30,004         205,898         4.48
 Germany               9,034          198,559         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,352          183,795         0.15
 Colombia              5,307          150,445         1.07
 Canada                8,783          107,590         2.37
 Qatar                 147            103,598         0.53
 Argentina             1,845          100,166         0.41
 Mainland China        4,634          83,594          0.03
 Egypt                 3,858          82,070          0.39
 Iraq                  3,150          77,506          0.82
 Indonesia             3,606          75,699          0.13
 Sweden                5,526          74,898          5.43
 Ecuador               5,047          67,870          2.95
 Belarus               464            64,932          0.49
 Belgium               9,781          62,357          8.55
 Kazakhstan            264            58,253          0.14
 Oman                  257            56,015          0.53
 Kuwait                390            54,894          0.94
 United Arab Emirates  333            54,854          0.35
 Philippines           1,372          54,222          0.13
 Ukraine               1,383          53,521          0.31
 Netherlands           6,136          50,840          3.56
 Bolivia               1,754          47,200          1.54
 Portugal              1,660          46,512          1.61
 Singapore             26             45,961          0.05
 Panama                909            45,633          2.18
 Dominican Republic    897            44,532          0.84
 Israel                362            38,670          0.41
 Poland                1,571          37,891          0.41
 Afghanistan           1,010          34,451          0.27
 Bahrain               108            32,941          0.69
 Switzerland           1,686          32,883          1.98
 Romania               1,884          32,535          0.97
 Nigeria               724            31,987          0.04
 Armenia               546            30,903          1.85
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below