FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.01 million, death toll at 568,973

By Lynx Insight Service July 13 (Reuters) - More than 13.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 568,973​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 135,055 3,321,394 4.13 Brazil 72,100 1,864,681 3.44 India 23,174 878,254 0.17 Russia 11,439 733,699 0.79 Peru 11,870 326,326 3.71 United Kingdom 44,819 321,057 6.74 Chile 6,979 315,041 3.73 Mexico 35,006 299,750 2.77 South Africa 4,079 276,242 0.71 Spain 28,403 271,762 6.07 Iran 13,032 259,652 1.59 Pakistan 5,266 251,625 0.25 Italy 34,954 243,061 5.79 Saudi Arabia 2,223 232,259 0.66 Turkey 5,363 212,993 0.65 France 30,004 205,898 4.48 Germany 9,035 198,613 1.09 Bangladesh 2,391 186,894 0.15 Colombia 5,307 150,445 1.07 Canada 8,783 107,590 2.37 Qatar 147 103,598 0.53 Argentina 1,845 100,166 0.41 Mainland China 4,634 83,602 0.03 Egypt 3,858 82,070 0.39 Iraq 3,150 77,506 0.82 Indonesia 3,656 76,981 0.14 Sweden 5,536 75,826 5.44 Ecuador 5,047 67,870 2.95 Belarus 468 65,114 0.49 Belgium 9,781 62,707 8.55 Kazakhstan 375 59,899 0.21 Oman 259 58,179 0.54 Philippines 1,372 56,259 0.13 Kuwait 393 55,508 0.95 United Arab Emirates 333 54,854 0.35 Ukraine 1,398 54,133 0.31 Netherlands 6,136 50,840 3.56 Bolivia 1,807 48,187 1.59 Portugal 1,662 46,818 1.62 Singapore 26 46,283 0.05 Panama 909 45,633 2.18 Dominican Republic 897 44,532 0.84 Israel 362 38,670 0.41 Poland 1,576 38,190 0.42 Afghanistan 1,010 34,451 0.27 Romania 1,901 32,948 0.98 Switzerland 1,686 32,946 1.98 Bahrain 108 32,941 0.69 Nigeria 740 32,558 0.04 Armenia 546 32,131 1.85 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.