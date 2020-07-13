Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.02 million, death toll at 569,336

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 13 (Reuters) - More than 13.02 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
569,336​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         135,055        3,321,394       4.13
 Brazil                72,100         1,864,681       3.44
 India                 23,174         878,254         0.17
 Russia                11,439         733,699         0.79
 Peru                  11,870         326,326         3.71
 United Kingdom        44,819         321,057         6.74
 Chile                 6,979          315,041         3.73
 Mexico                35,006         299,750         2.77
 South Africa          4,079          276,242         0.71
 Spain                 28,406         273,807         6.07
 Iran                  13,032         259,652         1.59
 Pakistan              5,266          251,625         0.25
 Italy                 34,954         243,061         5.79
 Saudi Arabia          2,243          235,111         0.67
 Turkey                5,363          212,993         0.65
 France                30,004         205,898         4.48
 Germany               9,037          198,921         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,391          186,894         0.15
 Colombia              5,307          150,445         1.07
 Canada                8,783          107,590         2.37
 Qatar                 147            103,598         0.53
 Argentina             1,845          100,166         0.41
 Mainland China        4,634          83,602          0.03
 Egypt                 3,858          82,070          0.39
 Iraq                  3,250          79,735          0.85
 Indonesia             3,656          76,981          0.14
 Sweden                5,536          75,826          5.44
 Ecuador               5,047          67,870          2.95
 Belarus               468            65,114          0.49
 Belgium               9,781          62,707          8.55
 Kazakhstan            375            59,899          0.21
 Oman                  259            58,179          0.54
 Philippines           1,599          57,006          0.15
 Kuwait                393            55,508          0.95
 United Arab Emirates  333            54,854          0.35
 Ukraine               1,398          54,133          0.31
 Netherlands           6,136          50,840          3.56
 Bolivia               1,807          48,187          1.59
 Portugal              1,662          46,818          1.62
 Singapore             26             46,283          0.05
 Panama                909            45,633          2.18
 Dominican Republic    903            45,506          0.85
 Israel                362            38,670          0.41
 Poland                1,576          38,190          0.42
 Afghanistan           1,010          34,451          0.27
 Romania               1,901          32,948          0.98
 Switzerland           1,686          32,946          1.98
 Bahrain               108            32,941          0.69
 Nigeria               740            32,558          0.04
 Armenia               546            32,131          1.85
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 2200 GMT.
