March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.19 million, death toll at 572,945

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 14 (Reuters) - More than 13.19 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
572,945​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         135,448        3,384,028       4.15
 Brazil                72,833         1,884,967       3.48
 India                 23,727         906,752         0.18
 Russia                11,614         739,947         0.8
 Peru                  12,054         330,123         3.77
 United Kingdom        44,830         321,587         6.75
 Chile                 7,024          317,657         3.75
 Mexico                35,491         304,435         2.81
 South Africa          4,172          287,796         0.72
 Spain                 28,406         273,807         6.07
 Iran                  13,211         262,173         1.62
 Pakistan              5,320          253,604         0.25
 Italy                 34,967         243,230         5.79
 Saudi Arabia          2,243          235,111         0.67
 Turkey                5,382          214,001         0.65
 France                30,029         207,523         4.48
 Germany               9,039          199,023         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,391          186,894         0.15
 Colombia              5,455          154,277         1.1
 Canada                8,790          108,156         2.37
 Qatar                 149            104,016         0.54
 Argentina             1,903          103,265         0.43
 Mainland China        4,634          83,605          0.03
 Egypt                 3,935          83,001          0.4
 Iraq                  3,250          79,735          0.85
 Indonesia             3,656          76,981          0.14
 Sweden                5,536          75,826          5.44
 Ecuador               5,063          68,459          2.96
 Belarus               468            65,114          0.49
 Belgium               9,787          62,781          8.56
 Kazakhstan            375            61,755          0.21
 Oman                  273            59,568          0.57
 Philippines           1,599          57,006          0.15
 Kuwait                396            56,174          0.96
 United Arab Emirates  373            55,198          0.39
 Ukraine               1,398          54,133          0.31
 Netherlands           6,137          51,093          3.56
 Bolivia               1,866          49,250          1.64
 Panama                932            47,173          2.23
 Portugal              1,662          46,818          1.62
 Singapore             26             46,283          0.05
 Dominican Republic    903            45,506          0.85
 Israel                365            40,632          0.41
 Poland                1,617          38,457          0.43
 Afghanistan           1,038          34,730          0.28
 Romania               1,931          33,585          0.99
 Bahrain               109            33,476          0.69
 Nigeria               744            33,153          0.04
 Switzerland           1,686          32,946          1.98
 Armenia               546            32,131          1.85
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
