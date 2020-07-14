FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.21 million, death toll at 573,462

By Lynx Insight Service July 14 (Reuters) - More than 13.21 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 573,462​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 135,448 3,384,028 4.15 Brazil 72,833 1,884,967 3.48 India 23,727 906,752 0.18 Russia 11,614 739,947 0.8 Peru 12,054 330,123 3.77 United Kingdom 44,830 321,587 6.75 Chile 7,069 319,493 3.77 Mexico 35,491 304,435 2.81 South Africa 4,172 287,796 0.72 Spain 28,406 273,807 6.07 Iran 13,211 262,173 1.62 Pakistan 5,320 253,604 0.25 Italy 34,984 243,344 5.79 Saudi Arabia 2,243 235,111 0.67 Turkey 5,382 214,001 0.65 France 30,029 207,523 4.48 Germany 9,042 199,336 1.09 Bangladesh 2,424 190,057 0.15 Colombia 5,455 154,277 1.1 Canada 8,790 108,156 2.37 Qatar 150 104,533 0.54 Argentina 1,903 103,265 0.43 Mainland China 4,634 83,605 0.03 Egypt 3,935 83,001 0.4 Iraq 3,345 81,757 0.87 Indonesia 3,710 78,572 0.14 Sweden 5,545 76,001 5.45 Ecuador 5,130 69,570 3 Belarus 474 65,269 0.5 Belgium 9,787 62,781 8.56 Kazakhstan 375 61,755 0.21 Oman 273 59,568 0.57 Philippines 1,603 57,545 0.15 Kuwait 396 56,174 0.96 United Arab Emirates 373 55,322 0.39 Ukraine 1,412 54,771 0.32 Netherlands 6,137 51,093 3.56 Bolivia 1,866 49,250 1.64 Panama 932 47,173 2.23 Portugal 1,668 47,051 1.62 Singapore 26 46,630 0.05 Dominican Republic 910 46,305 0.86 Israel 368 41,235 0.41 Poland 1,617 38,457 0.43 Afghanistan 1,062 34,865 0.29 Romania 1,931 33,585 0.99 Bahrain 109 33,476 0.69 Nigeria 744 33,153 0.04 Switzerland 1,688 33,016 1.98 Armenia 581 32,490 1.97 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 2200 GMT.