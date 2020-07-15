Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.41 million, death toll at 578,228

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 15 (Reuters) - More than 13.41 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
578,228​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         136,367        3,449,710       4.17
 Brazil                74,133         1,926,824       3.54
 India                 24,309         936,181         0.18
 Russia                11,614         739,947         0.8
 Peru                  12,229         333,867         3.82
 United Kingdom        44,968         321,985         6.77
 Chile                 7,069          319,493         3.77
 Mexico                36,327         311,486         2.88
 South Africa          4,346          298,292         0.75
 Spain                 28,409         274,473         6.07
 Iran                  13,211         262,173         1.62
 Pakistan              5,386          255,769         0.25
 Italy                 34,984         243,344         5.79
 Saudi Arabia          2,283          237,803         0.68
 Turkey                5,402          214,993         0.66
 France                30,029         207,523         4.48
 Germany               9,042          199,336         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,424          190,057         0.15
 Colombia              5,625          159,898         1.13
 Canada                8,798          108,487         2.37
 Argentina             1,968          106,910         0.44
 Qatar                 150            104,533         0.54
 Egypt                 4,008          83,930          0.41
 Mainland China        4,634          83,611          0.03
 Iraq                  3,345          81,757          0.87
 Indonesia             3,710          78,572          0.14
 Sweden                5,545          76,001          5.45
 Ecuador               5,130          69,570          3
 Belarus               474            65,269          0.5
 Kazakhstan            375            63,514          0.21
 Belgium               9,787          62,781          8.56
 Oman                  273            59,568          0.57
 Philippines           1,603          57,545          0.15
 Kuwait                396            56,174          0.96
 United Arab Emirates  334            55,573          0.35
 Ukraine               1,412          54,771          0.32
 Netherlands           6,137          51,146          3.56
 Bolivia               1,898          50,867          1.67
 Panama                960            48,096          2.3
 Portugal              1,668          47,051          1.62
 Singapore             26             46,630          0.05
 Dominican Republic    910            46,305          0.86
 Israel                368            41,235          0.41
 Poland                1,617          38,457          0.43
 Afghanistan           1,062          34,865          0.29
 Bahrain               111            34,078          0.71
 Romania               1,931          33,585          0.99
 Nigeria               744            33,153          0.04
 Switzerland           1,688          33,016          1.98
 Armenia               581            32,490          1.97
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
