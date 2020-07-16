Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.64 million, death toll at 584,152

    July 16 (Reuters) - More than 13.64 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
584,152​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         137,315        3,518,161       4.2
 Brazil                75,366         1,966,748       3.6
 India                 24,915         968,876         0.18
 Russia                11,937         752,797         0.83
 Peru                  12,417         337,724         3.88
 United Kingdom        45,053         322,523         6.78
 Chile                 7,186          321,205         3.84
 Mexico                36,906         317,635         2.92
 South Africa          4,453          311,049         0.77
 Spain                 28,413         275,348         6.07
 Iran                  13,608         267,061         1.66
 Pakistan              5,386          255,769         0.25
 Italy                 34,997         243,506         5.79
 Saudi Arabia          2,325          240,474         0.69
 Turkey                5,419          215,940         0.66
 France                30,120         208,242         4.5
 Germany               9,046          199,815         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,457          193,590         0.15
 Colombia              5,814          165,169         1.17
 Argentina             2,050          111,160         0.46
 Canada                8,810          108,830         2.38
 Qatar                 151            104,983         0.54
 Egypt                 4,067          84,843          0.41
 Iraq                  3,432          83,867          0.89
 Mainland China        4,634          83,611          0.03
 Indonesia             3,797          80,094          0.14
 Sweden                5,572          76,492          5.48
 Ecuador               5,158          70,329          3.02
 Belarus               485            65,623          0.51
 Kazakhstan            375            63,514          0.21
 Belgium               9,788          62,782          8.56
 Oman                  290            62,574          0.6
 Philippines           1,614          58,850          0.15
 Kuwait                399            56,877          0.96
 Ukraine               1,445          56,455          0.32
 United Arab Emirates  335            55,848          0.35
 Bolivia               1,942          52,218          1.71
 Netherlands           6,137          51,252          3.56
 Panama                982            49,243          2.35
 Dominican Republic    929            47,671          0.87
 Portugal              1,676          47,426          1.63
 Singapore             26             46,879          0.05
 Israel                375            42,813          0.42
 Poland                1,605          39,054          0.42
 Afghanistan           1,094          34,994          0.29
 Bahrain               117            34,560          0.75
 Nigeria               760            34,259          0.04
 Romania               1,952          33,953          1
 Armenia               607            33,559          2.06
 Switzerland           1,688          33,148          1.98
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
