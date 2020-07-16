FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.64 million, death toll at 584,152

By Lynx Insight Service July 16 (Reuters) - More than 13.64 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 584,152​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 137,315 3,518,161 4.2 Brazil 75,366 1,966,748 3.6 India 24,915 968,876 0.18 Russia 11,937 752,797 0.83 Peru 12,417 337,724 3.88 United Kingdom 45,053 322,523 6.78 Chile 7,186 321,205 3.84 Mexico 36,906 317,635 2.92 South Africa 4,453 311,049 0.77 Spain 28,413 275,348 6.07 Iran 13,608 267,061 1.66 Pakistan 5,386 255,769 0.25 Italy 34,997 243,506 5.79 Saudi Arabia 2,325 240,474 0.69 Turkey 5,419 215,940 0.66 France 30,120 208,242 4.5 Germany 9,046 199,815 1.09 Bangladesh 2,457 193,590 0.15 Colombia 5,814 165,169 1.17 Argentina 2,050 111,160 0.46 Canada 8,810 108,830 2.38 Qatar 151 104,983 0.54 Egypt 4,067 84,843 0.41 Iraq 3,432 83,867 0.89 Mainland China 4,634 83,611 0.03 Indonesia 3,797 80,094 0.14 Sweden 5,572 76,492 5.48 Ecuador 5,158 70,329 3.02 Belarus 485 65,623 0.51 Kazakhstan 375 63,514 0.21 Belgium 9,788 62,782 8.56 Oman 290 62,574 0.6 Philippines 1,614 58,850 0.15 Kuwait 399 56,877 0.96 Ukraine 1,445 56,455 0.32 United Arab Emirates 335 55,848 0.35 Bolivia 1,942 52,218 1.71 Netherlands 6,137 51,252 3.56 Panama 982 49,243 2.35 Dominican Republic 929 47,671 0.87 Portugal 1,676 47,426 1.63 Singapore 26 46,879 0.05 Israel 375 42,813 0.42 Poland 1,605 39,054 0.42 Afghanistan 1,094 34,994 0.29 Bahrain 117 34,560 0.75 Nigeria 760 34,259 0.04 Romania 1,952 33,953 1 Armenia 607 33,559 2.06 Switzerland 1,688 33,148 1.98 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.