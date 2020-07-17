FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.84 million, death toll at 588,753

By Lynx Insight Service July 17 (Reuters) - More than 13.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 588,753​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 138,284 3,595,378 4.23 Brazil 76,688 2,012,151 3.66 India 24,915 968,876 0.18 Russia 11,937 752,797 0.83 Peru 12,615 341,586 3.94 South Africa 4,669 324,221 0.81 Mexico 37,574 324,041 2.98 Chile 7,290 323,680 3.89 United Kingdom 45,119 323,165 6.79 Spain 28,416 276,709 6.07 Iran 13,608 267,061 1.66 Pakistan 5,426 257,914 0.26 Italy 35,017 243,736 5.8 Saudi Arabia 2,370 243,238 0.7 Turkey 5,440 216,873 0.66 France 30,138 208,776 4.5 Germany 9,050 200,222 1.09 Bangladesh 2,496 196,323 0.15 Colombia 6,029 173,206 1.21 Argentina 2,112 114,784 0.47 Canada 8,827 109,265 2.38 Qatar 152 105,477 0.55 Iraq 3,522 86,148 0.92 Egypt 4,120 85,771 0.42 Mainland China 4,634 83,612 0.03 Indonesia 3,873 81,668 0.14 Sweden 5,593 76,877 5.5 Ecuador 5,207 71,365 3.05 Belarus 485 65,623 0.51 Kazakhstan 375 65,188 0.21 Belgium 9,792 63,039 8.56 Oman 290 62,574 0.6 Philippines 1,643 61,266 0.15 Kuwait 402 57,668 0.97 Ukraine 1,445 56,455 0.32 United Arab Emirates 335 56,129 0.35 Bolivia 1,942 52,218 1.71 Netherlands 6,137 51,351 3.56 Panama 1,000 50,373 2.39 Dominican Republic 941 48,743 0.89 Portugal 1,679 47,765 1.63 Singapore 27 47,127 0.05 Israel 380 44,714 0.43 Poland 1,605 39,054 0.42 Bahrain 121 35,084 0.77 Afghanistan 1,115 35,070 0.3 Romania 1,971 35,003 1.01 Nigeria 760 34,259 0.04 Armenia 607 33,559 2.06 Switzerland 1,688 33,290 1.98 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.