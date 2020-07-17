Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.91 million, death toll at 590,246

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 17 (Reuters) - More than 13.91 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
590,246​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         138,290        3,595,660       4.23
 Brazil                76,688         2,012,151       3.66
 India                 25,602         1,003,832       0.19
 Russia                12,123         759,203         0.84
 Peru                  12,615         341,586         3.94
 South Africa          4,669          324,221         0.81
 Mexico                37,574         324,041         2.98
 Chile                 7,290          323,680         3.89
 United Kingdom        45,119         323,165         6.79
 Spain                 28,416         276,709         6.07
 Iran                  13,791         269,440         1.69
 Pakistan              5,475          259,999         0.26
 Italy                 35,017         243,736         5.8
 Saudi Arabia          2,370          243,238         0.7
 Turkey                5,440          216,873         0.66
 France                30,138         208,776         4.5
 Germany               9,051          200,303         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,496          196,323         0.15
 Colombia              6,029          173,206         1.21
 Argentina             2,112          114,784         0.47
 Canada                8,827          109,265         2.38
 Qatar                 153            105,898         0.55
 Iraq                  3,522          86,148          0.92
 Egypt                 4,120          85,771          0.42
 Mainland China        4,634          83,622          0.03
 Indonesia             3,873          81,668          0.14
 Sweden                5,619          77,281          5.52
 Ecuador               5,207          71,365          3.05
 Kazakhstan            375            66,895          0.21
 Belarus               491            65,782          0.52
 Oman                  298            64,193          0.62
 Belgium               9,795          63,238          8.57
 Philippines           1,643          61,266          0.15
 Kuwait                404            58,221          0.98
 Ukraine               1,456          57,264          0.33
 United Arab Emirates  337            56,422          0.35
 Bolivia               1,984          54,156          1.75
 Netherlands           6,138          51,454          3.56
 Panama                1,000          50,373          2.39
 Dominican Republic    941            48,743          0.89
 Portugal              1,679          47,765          1.63
 Singapore             27             47,127          0.05
 Israel                380            44,714          0.43
 Poland                1,612          39,407          0.42
 Romania               1,988          35,802          1.02
 Afghanistan           1,147          35,229          0.31
 Bahrain               121            35,084          0.77
 Nigeria               769            34,854          0.04
 Armenia               620            34,001          2.1
 Switzerland           1,688          33,382          1.98
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
