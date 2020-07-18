Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.16 million, death toll at 597,250

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 18 (Reuters) - More than 14.16 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
597,250​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         139,205        3,666,280       4.26
 Brazil                77,851         2,046,328       3.72
 India                 26,273         1,038,716       0.19
 Russia                12,247         765,437         0.85
 Peru                  12,799         345,537         4
 South Africa          4,804          337,594         0.83
 Mexico                38,310         331,298         3.04
 Chile                 8,445          328,705         4.51
 United Kingdom        45,233         323,852         6.81
 Spain                 28,420         278,109         6.07
 Iran                  13,979         271,606         1.71
 Pakistan              5,522          261,917         0.26
 Saudi Arabia          2,447          248,416         0.73
 Italy                 35,028         243,967         5.8
 Turkey                5,475          218,717         0.67
 France                30,138         208,776         4.5
 Bangladesh            2,581          202,066         0.16
 Germany               9,055          200,928         1.09
 Colombia              6,288          182,140         1.27
 Argentina             2,178          119,301         0.49
 Canada                8,839          109,670         2.39
 Qatar                 154            106,308         0.55
 Egypt                 4,188          86,474          0.43
 Iraq                  3,597          86,148          0.94
 Indonesia             4,016          84,882          0.15
 Mainland China        4,634          83,644          0.03
 Sweden                5,619          77,281          5.52
 Ecuador               5,250          72,444          3.07
 Kazakhstan            375            68,703          0.21
 Belarus               495            65,953          0.52
 Oman                  308            65,504          0.64
 Philippines           1,773          65,304          0.17
 Belgium               9,800          63,499          8.57
 Kuwait                407            58,904          0.98
 Ukraine               1,456          57,264          0.33
 United Arab Emirates  338            56,711          0.35
 Bolivia               2,049          56,102          1.8
 Dominican Republic    971            51,519          0.91
 Netherlands           6,138          51,454          3.56
 Panama                1,038          51,408          2.49
 Portugal              1,682          48,077          1.64
 Singapore             27             47,656          0.05
 Israel                400            47,459          0.45
 Poland                1,618          39,746          0.43
 Romania               2,009          36,691          1.03
 Bahrain               124            35,473          0.79
 Nigeria               772            35,454          0.04
 Afghanistan           1,147          35,229          0.31
 Armenia               620            34,001          2.1
 Guatemala             1,443          33,809          0.84
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.

 (Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
