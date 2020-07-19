FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, death toll at 600,497

By Lynx Insight Service TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - More than 14.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 600,497​ have died from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 139,994 3,727,371 4.29 Brazil 78,772 2,074,860 3.76 India 26,273 1,038,716 0.19 Russia 12,247 765,437 0.85 South Africa 4,948 350,879 0.86 Peru 12,998 349,500 4.06 Mexico 38,888 338,913 3.08 Chile 8,445 328,705 4.51 United Kingdom 45,273 324,679 6.81 Spain 28,420 278,109 6.07 Iran 13,979 271,606 1.71 Pakistan 5,522 261,917 0.26 Saudi Arabia 2,447 248,416 0.73 Italy 35,042 244,216 5.8 Turkey 5,475 218,717 0.67 France 30,152 209,612 4.5 Bangladesh 2,581 202,066 0.16 Germany 9,057 201,288 1.09 Colombia 6,516 190,700 1.31 Argentina 2,220 122,524 0.5 Canada 8,848 110,000 2.39 Qatar 154 106,308 0.55 Egypt 4,251 87,172 0.43 Iraq 3,597 86,148 0.94 Indonesia 4,016 84,882 0.15 Mainland China 4,634 83,644 0.03 Sweden 5,619 77,281 5.52 Ecuador 5,282 73,382 3.09 Kazakhstan 375 68,703 0.21 Belarus 495 65,953 0.52 Oman 308 65,504 0.64 Philippines 1,773 65,304 0.17 Belgium 9,800 63,499 8.57 Kuwait 407 58,904 0.98 Bolivia 2,106 58,138 1.85 Ukraine 1,477 58,111 0.33 United Arab Emirates 338 56,711 0.35 Panama 1,071 52,261 2.56 Dominican Republic 971 51,519 0.91 Netherlands 6,138 51,454 3.56 Israel 401 49,365 0.45 Portugal 1,684 48,390 1.64 Singapore 27 47,656 0.05 Poland 1,618 39,746 0.43 Romania 2,009 36,691 1.03 Bahrain 124 36,004 0.79 Nigeria 772 35,454 0.04 Afghanistan 1,147 35,229 0.31 Armenia 620 34,001 2.1 Guatemala 1,443 33,809 0.84 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT. (Editing by William Mallard)