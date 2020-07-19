Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.35 million, death toll at 601,320

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - More than 14.35 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 601,320​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         139,995        3,727,928       4.29
 Brazil                78,772         2,074,860       3.76
 India                 26,816         1,077,618       0.2
 Russia                12,247         765,437         0.85
 South Africa          4,948          350,879         0.86
 Peru                  12,998         349,500         4.06
 Mexico                38,888         338,913         3.08
 Chile                 8,445          328,705         4.51
 United Kingdom        45,273         324,679         6.81
 Spain                 28,420         278,109         6.07
 Iran                  13,979         271,606         1.71
 Pakistan              5,568          263,496         0.26
 Saudi Arabia          2,447          248,416         0.73
 Italy                 35,042         244,216         5.8
 Turkey                5,475          218,717         0.67
 France                30,152         209,612         4.5
 Bangladesh            2,618          204,525         0.16
 Germany               9,058          201,375         1.09
 Colombia              6,516          190,700         1.31
 Argentina             2,220          122,524         0.5
 Canada                8,848          110,000         2.39
 Qatar                 154            106,308         0.55
 Iraq                  3,691          90,220          0.96
 Egypt                 4,251          87,172          0.43
 Indonesia             4,016          84,882          0.15
 Mainland China        4,634          83,660          0.03
 Sweden                5,619          77,281          5.52
 Ecuador               5,282          73,382          3.09
 Kazakhstan            375            70,339          0.21
 Belarus               495            65,953          0.52
 Oman                  308            65,504          0.64
 Philippines           1,773          65,304          0.17
 Belgium               9,800          63,499          8.57
 Kuwait                407            58,904          0.98
 Bolivia               2,106          58,138          1.85
 Ukraine               1,477          58,111          0.33
 United Arab Emirates  338            56,711          0.35
 Panama                1,071          52,261          2.56
 Dominican Republic    971            51,519          0.91
 Netherlands           6,138          51,454          3.56
 Israel                401            49,365          0.45
 Portugal              1,684          48,390          1.64
 Singapore             27             47,656          0.05
 Poland                1,618          39,746          0.43
 Guatemala             1,449          38,042          0.84
 Romania               2,009          36,691          1.03
 Bahrain               124            36,004          0.79
 Afghanistan           1,181          35,475          0.32
 Nigeria               772            35,454          0.04
 Armenia               620            34,001          2.1
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.

 (Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below