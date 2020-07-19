Healthcare
July 19, 2020 / 10:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.38 million, death toll at 601,961

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - More than 14.38 million
people have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 601,961​ have died, according to a
Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         139,995        3,727,928       4.29
 Brazil                78,772         2,074,860       3.76
 India                 26,816         1,077,618       0.2
 Russia                12,342         771,546         0.85
 South Africa          4,948          350,879         0.86
 Peru                  12,998         349,500         4.06
 Mexico                38,888         338,913         3.08
 Chile                 8,445          328,705         4.51
 United Kingdom        45,273         324,679         6.81
 Spain                 28,420         278,109         6.07
 Iran                  14,188         273,788         1.73
 Pakistan              5,568          263,496         0.26
 Saudi Arabia          2,486          250,920         0.74
 Italy                 35,042         244,216         5.8
 Turkey                5,475          218,717         0.67
 France                30,152         209,612         4.5
 Bangladesh            2,618          204,525         0.16
 Germany               9,058          201,375         1.09
 Colombia              6,516          190,700         1.31
 Argentina             2,220          122,524         0.5
 Canada                8,848          110,000         2.39
 Qatar                 157            106,648         0.56
 Iraq                  3,691          90,220          0.96
 Egypt                 4,251          87,172          0.43
 Indonesia             4,143          86,521          0.15
 Mainland China        4,634          83,660          0.03
 Sweden                5,619          77,281          5.52
 Ecuador               5,282          73,382          3.09
 Kazakhstan            375            70,339          0.21
 Philippines           1,831          67,456          0.17
 Oman                  318            66,661          0.66
 Belarus               499            66,095          0.53
 Belgium               9,800          63,706          8.57
 Kuwait                408            59,204          0.99
 Ukraine               1,485          58,842          0.33
 Bolivia               2,106          58,138          1.85
 United Arab Emirates  339            56,922          0.35
 Dominican Republic    981            52,855          0.92
 Panama                1,071          52,261          2.56
 Netherlands           6,138          51,454          3.56
 Israel                401            49,365          0.45
 Portugal              1,689          48,636          1.64
 Singapore             27             47,913          0.05
 Poland                1,618          40,104          0.43
 Guatemala             1,449          38,042          0.84
 Romania               2,026          37,458          1.04
 Bahrain               124            36,004          0.79
 Afghanistan           1,181          35,475          0.32
 Nigeria               772            35,454          0.04
 Armenia               620            34,001          2.1
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below