March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.5 million, death toll at 604,232

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 20 (Reuters) - More than 14.5 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
604,232​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         140,398        3,789,711       4.3
 Brazil                79,488         2,098,389       3.79
 India                 26,816         1,077,618       0.2
 Russia                12,342         771,546         0.85
 Peru                  13,187         353,590         4.12
 South Africa          4,948          350,879         0.86
 Mexico                39,184         344,224         3.11
 Chile                 8,503          330,787         4.54
 United Kingdom        45,300         325,405         6.82
 Spain                 28,420         278,109         6.07
 Iran                  14,188         273,788         1.73
 Pakistan              5,568          263,496         0.26
 Saudi Arabia          2,486          250,920         0.74
 Italy                 35,045         244,434         5.8
 Turkey                5,491          219,641         0.67
 France                30,152         209,612         4.5
 Bangladesh            2,618          204,525         0.16
 Germany               9,058          201,375         1.09
 Colombia              6,736          197,278         1.36
 Argentina             2,260          126,755         0.51
 Canada                8,852          110,339         2.39
 Qatar                 157            106,648         0.56
 Iraq                  3,781          92,530          0.98
 Egypt                 4,251          87,172          0.43
 Indonesia             4,143          86,521          0.15
 Mainland China        4,634          83,660          0.03
 Sweden                5,619          77,281          5.52
 Ecuador               5,313          74,013          3.11
 Kazakhstan            375            70,339          0.21
 Philippines           1,831          67,456          0.17
 Oman                  318            66,661          0.66
 Belarus               499            66,095          0.53
 Belgium               9,800          63,706          8.57
 Bolivia               2,151          59,582          1.89
 Kuwait                408            59,204          0.99
 Ukraine               1,485          58,842          0.33
 United Arab Emirates  339            56,922          0.35
 Panama                1,096          53,468          2.62
 Dominican Republic    981            52,855          0.92
 Netherlands           6,138          51,725          3.56
 Israel                401            49,365          0.45
 Portugal              1,689          48,636          1.64
 Singapore             27             47,913          0.05
 Poland                1,618          40,104          0.43
 Guatemala             1,485          38,677          0.86
 Romania               2,026          37,458          1.04
 Nigeria               778            36,107          0.04
 Bahrain               124            36,004          0.79
 Afghanistan           1,181          35,475          0.32
 Armenia               641            34,877          2.17
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
