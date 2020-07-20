Healthcare
March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.61 million, death toll at 606,979

    July 20 (Reuters) - More than 14.61 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
606,979​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         140,401        3,789,999       4.3
 Brazil                79,488         2,098,389       3.79
 India                 27,497         1,118,043       0.2
 Russia                12,427         777,486         0.86
 South Africa          5,033          364,328         0.87
 Peru                  13,187         353,590         4.12
 Mexico                39,184         344,224         3.11
 Chile                 8,633          332,886         4.61
 United Kingdom        45,312         325,985         6.82
 Spain                 28,420         278,109         6.07
 Iran                  14,405         276,202         1.76
 Pakistan              5,599          265,083         0.26
 Saudi Arabia          2,523          253,349         0.75
 Italy                 35,058         244,624         5.8
 Turkey                5,491          219,641         0.67
 France                30,152         209,612         4.5
 Bangladesh            2,668          207,453         0.17
 Germany               9,061          201,812         1.09
 Colombia              6,736          197,278         1.36
 Argentina             2,260          126,755         0.51
 Canada                8,852          110,339         2.39
 Qatar                 159            107,037         0.57
 Iraq                  3,869          94,693          1.01
 Indonesia             4,239          88,214          0.16
 Egypt                 4,302          87,775          0.44
 Mainland China        4,634          83,682          0.03
 Sweden                5,639          78,048          5.54
 Ecuador               5,313          74,013          3.11
 Kazakhstan            585            71,838          0.32
 Philippines           1,835          68,898          0.17
 Oman                  326            68,400          0.68
 Belarus               503            66,213          0.53
 Belgium               9,800          63,893          8.57
 Kuwait                408            59,763          0.99
 Bolivia               2,151          59,582          1.89
 Ukraine               1,498          59,493          0.34
 United Arab Emirates  340            57,193          0.35
 Dominican Republic    993            53,956          0.93
 Panama                1,096          53,468          2.62
 Netherlands           6,138          51,910          3.56
 Israel                415            50,714          0.47
 Portugal              1,691          48,771          1.64
 Singapore             27             48,036          0.05
 Poland                1,627          40,383          0.43
 Guatemala             1,485          38,677          0.86
 Romania               2,038          38,139          1.05
 Nigeria               789            36,663          0.04
 Bahrain               126            36,422          0.8
 Afghanistan           1,181          35,503          0.32
 Armenia               650            34,981          2.2
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
