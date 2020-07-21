FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.8 million, death toll at 610,334

By Lynx Insight Service July 21 (Reuters) - More than 14.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 610,334​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 140,917 3,852,218 4.31 Brazil 80,120 2,118,646 3.82 India 28,084 1,155,191 0.21 Russia 12,580 783,328 0.87 South Africa 5,173 373,628 0.9 Peru 13,384 357,681 4.18 Mexico 39,485 349,396 3.13 Chile 8,633 332,886 4.61 United Kingdom 45,312 325,985 6.82 Spain 28,422 282,690 6.07 Iran 14,405 276,202 1.76 Pakistan 5,639 266,096 0.27 Saudi Arabia 2,523 253,349 0.75 Italy 35,058 244,624 5.8 Turkey 5,508 220,572 0.67 France 30,152 209,612 4.5 Bangladesh 2,668 207,453 0.17 Colombia 6,929 204,005 1.4 Germany 9,064 202,228 1.09 Argentina 2,373 130,692 0.53 Canada 8,858 111,125 2.39 Qatar 159 107,037 0.57 Iraq 3,869 94,693 1.01 Egypt 4,352 88,402 0.44 Indonesia 4,239 88,214 0.16 Mainland China 4,634 83,693 0.03 Sweden 5,646 78,166 5.55 Ecuador 5,318 74,620 3.11 Kazakhstan 585 73,468 0.32 Oman 337 69,887 0.7 Philippines 1,835 68,898 0.17 Belarus 503 66,213 0.53 Belgium 9,805 64,094 8.58 Bolivia 2,218 60,991 1.95 Ukraine 1,518 60,166 0.34 Kuwait 408 59,763 0.99 United Arab Emirates 340 57,193 0.35 Panama 1,127 54,426 2.7 Dominican Republic 993 53,956 0.93 Netherlands 6,138 52,073 3.56 Israel 415 50,714 0.47 Portugal 1,691 48,771 1.64 Singapore 27 48,036 0.05 Poland 1,636 40,782 0.43 Romania 2,074 39,133 1.07 Guatemala 1,502 39,039 0.87 Nigeria 801 37,225 0.04 Bahrain 128 36,936 0.82 Afghanistan 1,186 35,615 0.32 Armenia 662 35,254 2.24 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.