Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.8 million, death toll at 610,334

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 21 (Reuters) - More than 14.8 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
610,334​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         140,917        3,852,218       4.31
 Brazil                80,120         2,118,646       3.82
 India                 28,084         1,155,191       0.21
 Russia                12,580         783,328         0.87
 South Africa          5,173          373,628         0.9
 Peru                  13,384         357,681         4.18
 Mexico                39,485         349,396         3.13
 Chile                 8,633          332,886         4.61
 United Kingdom        45,312         325,985         6.82
 Spain                 28,422         282,690         6.07
 Iran                  14,405         276,202         1.76
 Pakistan              5,639          266,096         0.27
 Saudi Arabia          2,523          253,349         0.75
 Italy                 35,058         244,624         5.8
 Turkey                5,508          220,572         0.67
 France                30,152         209,612         4.5
 Bangladesh            2,668          207,453         0.17
 Colombia              6,929          204,005         1.4
 Germany               9,064          202,228         1.09
 Argentina             2,373          130,692         0.53
 Canada                8,858          111,125         2.39
 Qatar                 159            107,037         0.57
 Iraq                  3,869          94,693          1.01
 Egypt                 4,352          88,402          0.44
 Indonesia             4,239          88,214          0.16
 Mainland China        4,634          83,693          0.03
 Sweden                5,646          78,166          5.55
 Ecuador               5,318          74,620          3.11
 Kazakhstan            585            73,468          0.32
 Oman                  337            69,887          0.7
 Philippines           1,835          68,898          0.17
 Belarus               503            66,213          0.53
 Belgium               9,805          64,094          8.58
 Bolivia               2,218          60,991          1.95
 Ukraine               1,518          60,166          0.34
 Kuwait                408            59,763          0.99
 United Arab Emirates  340            57,193          0.35
 Panama                1,127          54,426          2.7
 Dominican Republic    993            53,956          0.93
 Netherlands           6,138          52,073          3.56
 Israel                415            50,714          0.47
 Portugal              1,691          48,771          1.64
 Singapore             27             48,036          0.05
 Poland                1,636          40,782          0.43
 Romania               2,074          39,133          1.07
 Guatemala             1,502          39,039          0.87
 Nigeria               801            37,225          0.04
 Bahrain               128            36,936          0.82
 Afghanistan           1,186          35,615          0.32
 Armenia               662            35,254          2.24
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below