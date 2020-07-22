Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.01 million, death toll at 616,276

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 22 (Reuters) - More than 15.01 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
616,276​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         142,033        3,916,922       4.35
 Brazil                81,487         2,159,654       3.89
 India                 28,732         1,192,915       0.21
 Russia                12,580         783,328         0.87
 South Africa          5,368          381,798         0.93
 Peru                  13,579         362,087         4.24
 Mexico                40,400         356,255         3.2
 Chile                 8,677          334,685         4.63
 United Kingdom        45,422         326,430         6.83
 Spain                 28,424         284,048         6.07
 Iran                  14,634         278,827         1.79
 Pakistan              5,677          267,428         0.27
 Saudi Arabia          2,557          255,825         0.76
 Italy                 35,073         244,752         5.8
 Turkey                5,526          221,500         0.67
 France                30,165         212,186         4.5
 Colombia              7,166          211,038         1.44
 Bangladesh            2,709          210,510         0.17
 Germany               9,064          202,228         1.09
 Argentina             2,490          136,118         0.56
 Canada                8,862          111,698         2.39
 Qatar                 160            107,430         0.58
 Iraq                  3,950          97,159          1.03
 Indonesia             4,320          89,869          0.16
 Egypt                 4,399          89,078          0.45
 Mainland China        4,634          83,707          0.03
 Sweden                5,646          78,166          5.55
 Ecuador               5,366          76,217          3.14
 Kazakhstan            585            75,153          0.32
 Philippines           1,837          70,764          0.17
 Oman                  337            69,887          0.7
 Belarus               507            66,348          0.53
 Belgium               9,805          64,094          8.58
 Bolivia               2,273          62,357          2
 Kuwait                412            60,434          1
 Ukraine               1,518          60,166          0.34
 United Arab Emirates  341            57,498          0.35
 Panama                1,159          55,153          2.77
 Dominican Republic    999            54,797          0.94
 Netherlands           6,138          52,073          3.56
 Israel                415            50,714          0.47
 Portugal              1,697          48,898          1.65
 Singapore             27             48,435          0.05
 Poland                1,636          40,782          0.43
 Guatemala             1,531          40,029          0.89
 Romania               2,074          39,133          1.07
 Bahrain               129            37,316          0.82
 Nigeria               801            37,225          0.04
 Afghanistan           1,186          35,615          0.32
 Honduras              988            35,345          1.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.
