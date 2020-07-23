Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.3 million, death toll at 627,021

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 23 (Reuters) - More than 15.3 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
627,021​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         143,159        3,987,157       4.38
 Brazil                82,771         2,227,514       3.95
 India                 29,861         1,238,635       0.22
 Russia                12,892         795,038         0.89
 South Africa          5,940          394,948         1.03
 Peru                  17,455         366,550         5.46
 Mexico                41,190         362,274         3.26
 Chile                 8,722          336,426         4.66
 United Kingdom        45,501         326,990         6.85
 Spain                 28,426         285,405         6.07
 Iran                  14,853         281,413         1.82
 Pakistan              5,677          267,428         0.27
 Saudi Arabia          2,601          258,156         0.77
 Italy                 35,082         245,032         5.81
 Turkey                5,545          222,402         0.67
 Colombia              7,373          218,428         1.49
 Bangladesh            2,751          213,254         0.17
 France                30,172         213,184         4.5
 Germany               9,068          202,803         1.09
 Argentina             2,572          141,900         0.58
 Canada                8,870          112,241         2.39
 Qatar                 163            107,871         0.59
 Iraq                  4,042          99,865          1.05
 Indonesia             4,459          91,751          0.17
 Egypt                 4,440          89,745          0.45
 Mainland China        4,634          83,729          0.03
 Sweden                5,667          78,504          5.57
 Ecuador               5,418          77,257          3.17
 Kazakhstan            585            76,799          0.32
 Philippines           1,843          72,269          0.17
 Oman                  349            71,547          0.72
 Belarus               513            66,521          0.54
 Belgium               9,805          64,258          8.58
 Bolivia               2,328          64,135          2.05
 Ukraine               1,551          61,851          0.35
 Kuwait                417            61,185          1.01
 United Arab Emirates  342            57,734          0.36
 Dominican Republic    1,005          56,043          0.95
 Panama                1,180          55,906          2.83
 Israel                430            54,663          0.48
 Netherlands           6,139          52,241          3.56
 Portugal              1,702          49,150          1.66
 Singapore             27             48,745          0.05
 Poland                1,651          41,580          0.43
 Guatemala             1,573          41,135          0.91
 Romania               2,101          40,163          1.08
 Nigeria               805            37,801          0.04
 Bahrain               130            37,637          0.83
 Honduras              1,006          36,102          1.05
 Afghanistan           1,190          35,727          0.32
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
