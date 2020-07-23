Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.32 million, death toll at 627,485

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 23 (Reuters) - More than 15.32 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
627,485​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         143,193        3,987,674       4.38
 Brazil                82,771         2,227,514       3.95
 India                 29,861         1,238,635       0.22
 Russia                12,892         795,038         0.89
 South Africa          5,940          394,948         1.03
 Peru                  17,455         366,550         5.46
 Mexico                41,190         362,274         3.26
 Chile                 8,722          336,426         4.66
 United Kingdom        45,501         326,990         6.85
 Spain                 28,426         285,405         6.07
 Iran                  15,074         284,034         1.84
 Pakistan              5,709          269,191         0.27
 Saudi Arabia          2,601          258,156         0.77
 Italy                 35,082         245,032         5.81
 Turkey                5,545          222,402         0.67
 Colombia              7,373          218,428         1.49
 Bangladesh            2,751          213,254         0.17
 France                30,172         213,184         4.5
 Germany               9,075          203,467         1.09
 Argentina             2,572          141,900         0.58
 Canada                8,870          112,241         2.39
 Qatar                 163            107,871         0.59
 Iraq                  4,122          102,226         1.07
 Indonesia             4,459          91,751          0.17
 Egypt                 4,440          89,745          0.45
 Mainland China        4,634          83,729          0.03
 Sweden                5,676          78,763          5.58
 Ecuador               5,418          77,257          3.17
 Kazakhstan            585            76,799          0.32
 Oman                  355            72,646          0.74
 Philippines           1,843          72,269          0.17
 Belarus               513            66,521          0.54
 Belgium               9,808          64,627          8.58
 Bolivia               2,328          64,135          2.05
 Kuwait                421            61,872          1.02
 Ukraine               1,551          61,851          0.35
 United Arab Emirates  342            57,988          0.36
 Israel                433            56,748          0.49
 Dominican Republic    1,005          56,043          0.95
 Panama                1,180          55,906          2.83
 Netherlands           6,139          52,241          3.56
 Portugal              1,702          49,150          1.66
 Singapore             27             48,745          0.05
 Poland                1,651          41,580          0.43
 Romania               2,126          41,275          1.09
 Guatemala             1,573          41,135          0.91
 Nigeria               813            38,344          0.04
 Bahrain               130            37,637          0.83
 Armenia               688            36,162          2.33
 Honduras              1,006          36,102          1.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below