FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.32 million, death toll at 627,485

By Lynx Insight Service July 23 (Reuters) - More than 15.32 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 627,485​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 143,193 3,987,674 4.38 Brazil 82,771 2,227,514 3.95 India 29,861 1,238,635 0.22 Russia 12,892 795,038 0.89 South Africa 5,940 394,948 1.03 Peru 17,455 366,550 5.46 Mexico 41,190 362,274 3.26 Chile 8,722 336,426 4.66 United Kingdom 45,501 326,990 6.85 Spain 28,426 285,405 6.07 Iran 15,074 284,034 1.84 Pakistan 5,709 269,191 0.27 Saudi Arabia 2,601 258,156 0.77 Italy 35,082 245,032 5.81 Turkey 5,545 222,402 0.67 Colombia 7,373 218,428 1.49 Bangladesh 2,751 213,254 0.17 France 30,172 213,184 4.5 Germany 9,075 203,467 1.09 Argentina 2,572 141,900 0.58 Canada 8,870 112,241 2.39 Qatar 163 107,871 0.59 Iraq 4,122 102,226 1.07 Indonesia 4,459 91,751 0.17 Egypt 4,440 89,745 0.45 Mainland China 4,634 83,729 0.03 Sweden 5,676 78,763 5.58 Ecuador 5,418 77,257 3.17 Kazakhstan 585 76,799 0.32 Oman 355 72,646 0.74 Philippines 1,843 72,269 0.17 Belarus 513 66,521 0.54 Belgium 9,808 64,627 8.58 Bolivia 2,328 64,135 2.05 Kuwait 421 61,872 1.02 Ukraine 1,551 61,851 0.35 United Arab Emirates 342 57,988 0.36 Israel 433 56,748 0.49 Dominican Republic 1,005 56,043 0.95 Panama 1,180 55,906 2.83 Netherlands 6,139 52,241 3.56 Portugal 1,702 49,150 1.66 Singapore 27 48,745 0.05 Poland 1,651 41,580 0.43 Romania 2,126 41,275 1.09 Guatemala 1,573 41,135 0.91 Nigeria 813 38,344 0.04 Bahrain 130 37,637 0.83 Armenia 688 36,162 2.33 Honduras 1,006 36,102 1.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.