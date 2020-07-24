Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.46 million, death toll at 631,155

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 24 (Reuters) - More than 15.46 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
631,155​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         143,193        3,987,674       4.38
 Brazil                84,082         2,287,475       4.01
 India                 29,861         1,238,635       0.22
 Russia                12,892         795,038         0.89
 South Africa          6,093          408,052         1.05
 Peru                  17,654         371,096         5.52
 Mexico                41,908         370,712         3.32
 Chile                 8,838          338,797         4.72
 United Kingdom        45,554         327,759         6.85
 Spain                 28,429         288,020         6.08
 Iran                  15,074         284,034         1.84
 Pakistan              5,709          269,191         0.27
 Saudi Arabia          2,635          260,394         0.78
 Italy                 35,092         245,338         5.81
 Colombia              7,688          226,373         1.55
 Turkey                5,563          223,315         0.68
 Bangladesh            2,801          216,110         0.17
 France                30,182         214,246         4.51
 Germany               9,075          203,467         1.09
 Argentina             2,702          148,027         0.61
 Canada                8,870          112,241         2.39
 Qatar                 164            108,244         0.59
 Iraq                  4,122          102,226         1.07
 Indonesia             4,576          93,657          0.17
 Egypt                 4,480          90,413          0.46
 Mainland China        4,634          83,729          0.03
 Sweden                5,676          78,763          5.58
 Ecuador               5,439          78,148          3.18
 Kazakhstan            585            76,799          0.32
 Philippines           1,871          74,390          0.18
 Oman                  355            72,646          0.74
 Belarus               519            66,688          0.55
 Bolivia               2,407          65,252          2.12
 Belgium               9,808          64,627          8.58
 Kuwait                421            61,872          1.02
 Ukraine               1,551          61,851          0.35
 United Arab Emirates  342            57,988          0.36
 Dominican Republic    1,006          57,615          0.95
 Panama                1,209          56,817          2.89
 Israel                433            56,748          0.49
 Netherlands           6,139          52,404          3.56
 Portugal              1,705          49,379          1.66
 Singapore             27             49,099          0.05
 Guatemala             1,632          42,192          0.95
 Poland                1,651          41,580          0.43
 Romania               2,126          41,275          1.09
 Nigeria               813            38,344          0.04
 Bahrain               134            37,996          0.85
 Honduras              1,011          36,902          1.05
 Armenia               688            36,162          2.33
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
