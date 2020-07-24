FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.58 million, death toll at 633,071

By Lynx Insight Service July 24 (Reuters) - More than 15.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 633,071​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 144,315 4,054,179 4.42 Brazil 84,082 2,287,475 4.01 India 30,601 1,287,945 0.23 Russia 12,892 795,038 0.89 South Africa 6,093 408,052 1.05 Peru 17,654 371,096 5.52 Mexico 41,908 370,712 3.32 Chile 8,838 338,797 4.72 United Kingdom 45,554 327,759 6.85 Spain 28,429 288,020 6.08 Iran 15,074 284,034 1.84 Pakistan 5,709 269,191 0.27 Saudi Arabia 2,635 260,394 0.78 Italy 35,092 245,338 5.81 Colombia 7,688 226,373 1.55 Turkey 5,563 223,315 0.68 Bangladesh 2,801 216,110 0.17 France 30,182 214,246 4.51 Germany 9,075 203,467 1.09 Argentina 2,702 148,027 0.61 Canada 8,874 112,673 2.39 Qatar 164 108,244 0.59 Iraq 4,122 102,226 1.07 Indonesia 4,576 93,657 0.17 Egypt 4,480 90,413 0.46 Mainland China 4,634 83,750 0.03 Sweden 5,676 78,763 5.58 Kazakhstan 585 78,486 0.32 Ecuador 5,439 78,148 3.18 Philippines 1,871 74,390 0.18 Oman 355 72,646 0.74 Belarus 519 66,688 0.55 Bolivia 2,407 65,252 2.12 Belgium 9,808 64,627 8.58 Kuwait 421 61,872 1.02 Ukraine 1,551 61,851 0.35 United Arab Emirates 342 57,988 0.36 Dominican Republic 1,006 57,615 0.95 Panama 1,209 56,817 2.89 Israel 433 56,748 0.49 Netherlands 6,139 52,404 3.56 Portugal 1,705 49,379 1.66 Singapore 27 49,099 0.05 Guatemala 1,632 42,192 0.95 Poland 1,651 41,580 0.43 Romania 2,126 41,275 1.09 Nigeria 813 38,344 0.04 Bahrain 134 37,996 0.85 Honduras 1,011 36,902 1.05 Armenia 688 36,162 2.33 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.