March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.6 million, death toll at 633,560

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 24 (Reuters) - More than 15.6 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
633,560​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         144,333        4,054,802       4.42
 Brazil                84,082         2,287,475       4.01
 India                 30,601         1,287,945       0.23
 Russia                13,046         800,849         0.9
 South Africa          6,093          408,052         1.05
 Peru                  17,654         371,096         5.52
 Mexico                41,908         370,712         3.32
 Chile                 8,838          338,797         4.72
 United Kingdom        45,554         327,759         6.85
 Spain                 28,429         288,020         6.08
 Iran                  15,289         286,523         1.87
 Pakistan              5,709          269,191         0.27
 Saudi Arabia          2,635          260,394         0.78
 Italy                 35,092         245,338         5.81
 Colombia              7,688          226,373         1.55
 Turkey                5,563          223,315         0.68
 Bangladesh            2,801          216,110         0.17
 France                30,182         214,246         4.51
 Germany               9,083          204,193         1.1
 Argentina             2,702          148,027         0.61
 Canada                8,874          112,673         2.39
 Qatar                 164            108,638         0.59
 Iraq                  4,122          102,226         1.07
 Indonesia             4,576          93,657          0.17
 Egypt                 4,480          90,413          0.46
 Mainland China        4,634          83,750          0.03
 Sweden                5,697          78,997          5.6
 Kazakhstan            585            78,486          0.32
 Ecuador               5,439          78,148          3.18
 Philippines           1,871          74,390          0.18
 Oman                  359            73,791          0.74
 Belarus               524            66,846          0.55
 Bolivia               2,407          65,252          2.12
 Belgium               9,812          64,847          8.58
 Ukraine               1,571          62,823          0.35
 Kuwait                425            62,625          1.03
 United Arab Emirates  342            57,988          0.36
 Dominican Republic    1,006          57,615          0.95
 Panama                1,209          56,817          2.89
 Israel                433            56,748          0.49
 Netherlands           6,139          52,404          3.56
 Portugal              1,705          49,379          1.66
 Singapore             27             49,099          0.05
 Romania               2,150          42,394          1.1
 Guatemala             1,632          42,192          0.95
 Poland                1,655          42,038          0.44
 Nigeria               833            38,948          0.04
 Bahrain               134            37,996          0.85
 Honduras              1,011          36,902          1.05
 Armenia               692            36,613          2.34
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.
