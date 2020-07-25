FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.8 million, death toll at 638,271

By Lynx Insight Service TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - More than 15.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 638,271​ have died from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 145,429 4,128,918 4.45 Brazil 85,238 2,343,366 4.07 India 30,601 1,287,945 0.23 Russia 13,046 800,849 0.9 South Africa 6,343 421,996 1.1 Mexico 42,645 378,285 3.38 Peru 17,843 375,961 5.58 Chile 8,914 341,342 4.76 United Kingdom 45,677 328,529 6.87 Spain 28,432 290,275 6.08 Iran 15,289 286,523 1.87 Pakistan 5,763 270,400 0.27 Saudi Arabia 2,672 262,772 0.79 Italy 35,097 245,590 5.81 Colombia 7,975 233,541 1.61 Turkey 5,589 224,252 0.68 Bangladesh 2,836 218,658 0.18 France 30,192 215,376 4.51 Germany 9,083 204,193 1.1 Argentina 2,807 153,520 0.63 Canada 8,881 113,207 2.4 Qatar 164 108,638 0.59 Iraq 4,212 104,711 1.1 Indonesia 4,665 95,418 0.17 Egypt 4,518 91,072 0.46 Mainland China 4,634 83,750 0.03 Ecuador 5,468 79,049 3.2 Sweden 5,697 78,997 5.6 Kazakhstan 585 78,486 0.32 Philippines 1,879 76,444 0.18 Oman 359 73,791 0.74 Belarus 524 66,846 0.55 Bolivia 2,407 65,252 2.12 Belgium 9,812 64,847 8.58 Ukraine 1,571 62,823 0.35 Kuwait 425 62,625 1.03 Dominican Republic 1,036 59,077 0.97 Israel 446 58,559 0.5 United Arab Emirates 343 58,249 0.36 Panama 1,250 57,993 2.99 Netherlands 6,139 52,404 3.56 Portugal 1,712 49,692 1.66 Singapore 27 49,376 0.05 Guatemala 1,669 43,283 0.97 Romania 2,150 42,394 1.1 Poland 1,655 42,038 0.44 Nigeria 833 38,948 0.04 Bahrain 136 38,458 0.87 Honduras 1,011 36,902 1.05 Armenia 692 36,613 2.34 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT. (Editing by William Mallard)