March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.87 million, death toll at 639,354

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 25 (Reuters) - More than 15.87 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
639,354​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         145,455        4,129,689       4.45
 Brazil                85,238         2,343,366       4.07
 India                 31,358         1,336,861       0.23
 Russia                13,046         800,849         0.9
 South Africa          6,343          421,996         1.1
 Mexico                42,645         378,285         3.38
 Peru                  17,843         375,961         5.58
 Chile                 8,914          341,342         4.76
 United Kingdom        45,677         328,529         6.87
 Spain                 28,432         290,275         6.08
 Iran                  15,289         286,523         1.87
 Pakistan              5,787          271,887         0.27
 Saudi Arabia          2,672          262,772         0.79
 Italy                 35,097         245,590         5.81
 Colombia              7,975          233,541         1.61
 Turkey                5,589          225,173         0.68
 Bangladesh            2,874          221,178         0.18
 France                30,192         215,376         4.51
 Germany               9,083          204,193         1.1
 Argentina             2,807          153,520         0.63
 Canada                8,881          113,207         2.4
 Qatar                 164            108,638         0.59
 Iraq                  4,212          104,711         1.1
 Indonesia             4,714          97,286          0.18
 Egypt                 4,518          91,072          0.46
 Mainland China        4,634          83,784          0.03
 Kazakhstan            585            80,226          0.32
 Ecuador               5,468          79,049          3.2
 Sweden                5,697          78,997          5.6
 Philippines           1,897          78,412          0.18
 Oman                  359            73,791          0.74
 Belarus               524            66,846          0.55
 Bolivia               2,473          66,456          2.18
 Belgium               9,812          64,847          8.58
 Ukraine               1,571          62,823          0.35
 Kuwait                425            62,625          1.03
 Dominican Republic    1,055          60,896          0.99
 United Arab Emirates  343            58,562          0.36
 Israel                446            58,559          0.5
 Panama                1,250          57,993          2.99
 Netherlands           6,139          52,404          3.56
 Singapore             27             49,889          0.05
 Portugal              1,712          49,692          1.66
 Guatemala             1,669          43,283          0.97
 Romania               2,150          42,394          1.1
 Poland                1,655          42,038          0.44
 Nigeria               833            38,948          0.04
 Bahrain               136            38,458          0.87
 Honduras              1,061          37,559          1.11
 Armenia               692            36,613          2.34
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.

 (Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
