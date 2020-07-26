Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.06 million, death toll at 643,811

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 26 (Reuters) - More than 16.06 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
643,811​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         146,326        4,194,768       4.48
 Brazil                86,449         2,394,513       4.13
 India                 31,358         1,336,861       0.23
 Russia                13,192         806,720         0.91
 South Africa          6,343          434,200         1.1
 Mexico                43,374         385,036         3.44
 Peru                  18,030         379,884         5.64
 Chile                 9,020          343,629         4.82
 United Kingdom        45,738         329,296         6.88
 Spain                 28,432         290,275         6.08
 Iran                  15,484         288,839         1.89
 Pakistan              5,787          271,887         0.27
 Saudi Arabia          2,703          264,973         0.8
 Italy                 35,102         245,864         5.81
 Colombia              8,269          240,795         1.67
 Turkey                5,589          225,173         0.68
 Bangladesh            2,874          221,178         0.18
 France                30,192         215,376         4.51
 Germany               9,090          204,987         1.1
 Argentina             2,893          158,334         0.65
 Canada                8,885          113,557         2.4
 Qatar                 164            109,036         0.59
 Iraq                  4,284          107,573         1.11
 Indonesia             4,714          97,286          0.18
 Egypt                 4,518          91,072          0.46
 Mainland China        4,634          83,784          0.03
 Kazakhstan            585            80,226          0.32
 Ecuador               5,507          80,036          3.22
 Sweden                5,697          78,997          5.6
 Philippines           1,897          78,412          0.18
 Oman                  371            74,858          0.77
 Bolivia               2,535          68,281          2.23
 Belarus               530            67,002          0.56
 Belgium               9,817          65,199          8.59
 Ukraine               1,590          63,929          0.36
 Kuwait                429            63,309          1.04
 Dominican Republic    1,055          60,896          0.99
 Panama                1,275          58,864          3.05
 United Arab Emirates  343            58,562          0.36
 Israel                455            58,559          0.51
 Netherlands           6,139          52,732          3.56
 Portugal              1,716          49,955          1.67
 Singapore             27             49,889          0.05
 Guatemala             1,699          44,492          0.99
 Romania               2,165          43,678          1.11
 Poland                1,664          42,622          0.44
 Nigeria               845            39,539          0.04
 Bahrain               137            38,747          0.87
 Honduras              1,098          38,438          1.15
 Armenia               700            36,996          2.37
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.

 (Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below