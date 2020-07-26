FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.12 million, death toll at 644,788

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - More than 16.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 644,788​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 146,339 4,195,618 4.48 Brazil 86,449 2,394,513 4.13 India 32,063 1,385,522 0.24 Russia 13,192 806,720 0.91 South Africa 6,343 434,200 1.1 Mexico 43,374 385,036 3.44 Peru 18,030 379,884 5.64 Chile 9,020 343,629 4.82 United Kingdom 45,738 329,296 6.88 Spain 28,432 290,275 6.08 Iran 15,484 288,839 1.89 Pakistan 5,822 273,113 0.27 Saudi Arabia 2,703 264,973 0.8 Italy 35,102 245,864 5.81 Colombia 8,269 240,795 1.67 Turkey 5,589 225,173 0.68 Bangladesh 2,928 223,453 0.18 France 30,192 215,376 4.51 Germany 9,090 204,987 1.1 Argentina 2,893 158,334 0.65 Canada 8,885 113,557 2.4 Qatar 164 109,036 0.59 Iraq 4,284 107,573 1.11 Indonesia 4,781 98,778 0.18 Egypt 4,558 91,583 0.46 Mainland China 4,634 83,830 0.03 Kazakhstan 585 81,720 0.32 Ecuador 5,507 80,036 3.22 Sweden 5,697 78,997 5.6 Philippines 1,897 78,412 0.18 Oman 371 74,858 0.77 Bolivia 2,535 68,281 2.23 Belarus 530 67,002 0.56 Belgium 9,817 65,199 8.59 Ukraine 1,590 63,929 0.36 Kuwait 429 63,309 1.04 Dominican Republic 1,055 60,896 0.99 Panama 1,275 58,864 3.05 United Arab Emirates 343 58,562 0.36 Israel 455 58,559 0.51 Netherlands 6,139 52,732 3.56 Portugal 1,716 49,955 1.67 Singapore 27 49,889 0.05 Guatemala 1,699 44,492 0.99 Romania 2,165 43,678 1.11 Poland 1,664 42,622 0.44 Nigeria 845 39,539 0.04 Bahrain 137 38,747 0.87 Honduras 1,098 38,438 1.15 Armenia 700 36,996 2.37 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)