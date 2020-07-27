FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.32 million, death toll at 648,265

By Lynx Insight Service July 27 (Reuters) - More than 16.32 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 648,265​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 146,766 4,249,296 4.49 Brazil 87,004 2,419,091 4.15 India 32,771 1,435,453 0.24 Russia 13,269 818,120 0.92 South Africa 6,343 434,200 1.1 Mexico 43,680 390,516 3.46 Peru 18,229 384,797 5.7 Chile 9,112 345,827 4.87 United Kingdom 45,752 328,529 6.88 Iran 15,700 291,172 1.92 Spain 28,432 290,275 6.08 Pakistan 5,842 274,289 0.28 Saudi Arabia 2,733 266,941 0.81 Colombia 8,525 248,976 1.72 Italy 35,107 246,118 5.81 Turkey 5,613 226,100 0.68 Bangladesh 2,928 223,453 0.18 France 30,192 215,376 4.51 Germany 9,090 204,987 1.1 Argentina 2,939 162,526 0.66 Canada 8,890 113,912 2.4 Iraq 4,362 110,032 1.13 Qatar 165 109,305 0.59 Indonesia 4,781 98,778 0.18 Egypt 4,558 91,583 0.46 Mainland China 4,634 83,891 0.03 Kazakhstan 585 81,720 0.32 Ecuador 5,515 80,694 3.23 Philippines 1,932 80,448 0.18 Sweden 5,697 78,997 5.6 Oman 384 76,005 0.8 Bolivia 2,583 69,429 2.28 Belarus 534 67,132 0.56 Belgium 9,821 65,727 8.59 Ukraine 1,616 65,656 0.36 Kuwait 433 63,773 1.05 Dominican Republic 1,063 62,908 1 Panama 1,294 60,296 3.1 United Arab Emirates 344 58,913 0.36 Israel 455 58,559 0.51 Netherlands 6,139 52,946 3.56 Singapore 27 50,370 0.05 Portugal 1,717 50,164 1.67 Guatemala 1,734 45,053 1.01 Romania 2,187 44,798 1.12 Poland 1,671 43,402 0.44 Nigeria 845 39,539 0.04 Honduras 1,116 39,276 1.16 Bahrain 140 39,131 0.89 Armenia 705 37,317 2.39 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.