March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.32 million, death toll at 648,265

Lynx Insight Service

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 27 (Reuters) - More than 16.32 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
648,265​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         146,766        4,249,296       4.49
 Brazil                87,004         2,419,091       4.15
 India                 32,771         1,435,453       0.24
 Russia                13,269         818,120         0.92
 South Africa          6,343          434,200         1.1
 Mexico                43,680         390,516         3.46
 Peru                  18,229         384,797         5.7
 Chile                 9,112          345,827         4.87
 United Kingdom        45,752         328,529         6.88
 Iran                  15,700         291,172         1.92
 Spain                 28,432         290,275         6.08
 Pakistan              5,842          274,289         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,733          266,941         0.81
 Colombia              8,525          248,976         1.72
 Italy                 35,107         246,118         5.81
 Turkey                5,613          226,100         0.68
 Bangladesh            2,928          223,453         0.18
 France                30,192         215,376         4.51
 Germany               9,090          204,987         1.1
 Argentina             2,939          162,526         0.66
 Canada                8,890          113,912         2.4
 Iraq                  4,362          110,032         1.13
 Qatar                 165            109,305         0.59
 Indonesia             4,781          98,778          0.18
 Egypt                 4,558          91,583          0.46
 Mainland China        4,634          83,891          0.03
 Kazakhstan            585            81,720          0.32
 Ecuador               5,515          80,694          3.23
 Philippines           1,932          80,448          0.18
 Sweden                5,697          78,997          5.6
 Oman                  384            76,005          0.8
 Bolivia               2,583          69,429          2.28
 Belarus               534            67,132          0.56
 Belgium               9,821          65,727          8.59
 Ukraine               1,616          65,656          0.36
 Kuwait                433            63,773          1.05
 Dominican Republic    1,063          62,908          1
 Panama                1,294          60,296          3.1
 United Arab Emirates  344            58,913          0.36
 Israel                455            58,559          0.51
 Netherlands           6,139          52,946          3.56
 Singapore             27             50,370          0.05
 Portugal              1,717          50,164          1.67
 Guatemala             1,734          45,053          1.01
 Romania               2,187          44,798          1.12
 Poland                1,671          43,402          0.44
 Nigeria               845            39,539          0.04
 Honduras              1,116          39,276          1.16
 Bahrain               140            39,131          0.89
 Armenia               705            37,317          2.39
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
