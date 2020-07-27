Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.35 million, death toll at 649,225

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 27 (Reuters) - More than 16.35 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
649,225​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         146,766        4,249,381       4.49
 Brazil                87,004         2,419,091       4.15
 India                 32,771         1,435,453       0.24
 Russia                13,354         818,120         0.92
 South Africa          6,769          445,433         1.17
 Mexico                43,680         390,516         3.46
 Peru                  18,229         384,797         5.7
 Chile                 9,112          345,827         4.87
 United Kingdom        45,752         330,050         6.88
 Iran                  15,912         293,606         1.95
 Spain                 28,432         290,275         6.08
 Pakistan              5,842          274,289         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,733          266,941         0.81
 Colombia              8,525          248,976         1.72
 Italy                 35,107         246,118         5.81
 Turkey                5,613          226,100         0.68
 Bangladesh            2,928          223,453         0.18
 France                30,192         215,376         4.51
 Germany               9,091          205,596         1.1
 Argentina             2,939          162,526         0.66
 Canada                8,890          113,912         2.4
 Iraq                  4,362          110,032         1.13
 Qatar                 165            109,597         0.59
 Indonesia             4,781          98,778          0.18
 Egypt                 4,606          92,062          0.47
 Mainland China        4,634          83,891          0.03
 Kazakhstan            585            81,720          0.32
 Ecuador               5,515          80,694          3.23
 Philippines           1,932          80,448          0.18
 Sweden                5,700          79,395          5.6
 Oman                  393            77,058          0.81
 Bolivia               2,583          69,429          2.28
 Belarus               538            67,251          0.57
 Belgium               9,821          66,026          8.59
 Ukraine               1,616          65,656          0.36
 Kuwait                438            64,379          1.06
 Dominican Republic    1,063          62,908          1
 Panama                1,294          60,296          3.1
 United Arab Emirates  344            58,913          0.36
 Israel                455            58,559          0.51
 Netherlands           6,139          52,946          3.56
 Singapore             27             50,370          0.05
 Portugal              1,719          50,299          1.67
 Romania               2,206          45,902          1.13
 Guatemala             1,734          45,053          1.01
 Poland                1,676          43,402          0.44
 Nigeria               858            40,532          0.04
 Honduras              1,116          39,276          1.16
 Bahrain               140            39,131          0.89
 Armenia               711            37,390          2.41
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
