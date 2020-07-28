Healthcare
March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.57 million, death toll at 654,269

Lynx Insight Service

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 28 (Reuters) - More than 16.57 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
654,269​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         148,446        4,310,658       4.54
 Brazil                87,618         2,442,375       4.18
 India                 33,425         1,483,156       0.25
 Russia                13,354         818,120         0.92
 South Africa          7,067          452,529         1.22
 Mexico                44,022         395,489         3.49
 Peru                  18,418         389,717         5.76
 Chile                 9,187          347,923         4.91
 United Kingdom        45,759         330,735         6.89
 Spain                 28,434         296,636         6.08
 Iran                  15,912         293,606         1.95
 Pakistan              5,865          275,225         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,760          268,934         0.82
 Colombia              8,777          257,101         1.77
 Italy                 35,112         246,286         5.81
 Turkey                5,630          227,019         0.68
 Bangladesh            2,965          226,225         0.18
 France                30,192         215,376         4.51
 Germany               9,091          205,596         1.1
 Argentina             3,060          167,416         0.69
 Canada                8,901          114,598         2.4
 Iraq                  4,458          112,585         1.16
 Qatar                 165            109,597         0.59
 Indonesia             4,838          100,303         0.18
 Egypt                 4,652          92,482          0.47
 Kazakhstan            585            84,648          0.32
 Mainland China        4,634          83,959          0.03
 Philippines           1,945          82,040          0.18
 Ecuador               5,532          81,161          3.24
 Sweden                5,700          79,395          5.6
 Oman                  393            77,058          0.81
 Bolivia               2,647          71,181          2.33
 Belarus               538            67,251          0.57
 Belgium               9,821          66,026          8.59
 Ukraine               1,616          65,656          0.36
 Kuwait                438            64,379          1.06
 Dominican Republic    1,083          64,156          1.02
 Israel                455            63,581          0.51
 Panama                1,322          61,442          3.17
 United Arab Emirates  345            59,177          0.36
 Netherlands           6,139          53,151          3.56
 Singapore             27             50,839          0.05
 Portugal              1,719          50,299          1.67
 Romania               2,206          45,902          1.13
 Guatemala             1,761          45,309          1.02
 Poland                1,676          43,402          0.44
 Nigeria               860            41,180          0.04
 Honduras              1,166          39,741          1.22
 Bahrain               141            39,482          0.9
 Armenia               711            37,390          2.41
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
