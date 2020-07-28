Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.62 million, death toll at 655,583

Lynx Insight Service

    July 28 (Reuters) - More than 16.62 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
655,583​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         148,450        4,311,420       4.54
 Brazil                87,618         2,442,375       4.18
 India                 33,425         1,483,156       0.25
 Russia                13,504         823,515         0.93
 South Africa          7,257          459,761         1.26
 Mexico                44,022         395,489         3.49
 Peru                  18,418         389,717         5.76
 Chile                 9,240          349,800         4.93
 United Kingdom        45,878         331,316         6.9
 Spain                 28,436         298,464         6.08
 Iran                  16,147         296,273         1.97
 Pakistan              5,865          275,225         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,789          270,831         0.83
 Colombia              8,777          257,101         1.77
 Italy                 35,123         246,488         5.81
 Bangladesh            3,000          229,185         0.19
 Turkey                5,645          227,982         0.69
 France                30,209         217,927         4.51
 Germany               9,094          206,238         1.1
 Argentina             3,060          167,416         0.69
 Iraq                  4,535          115,332         1.18
 Canada                8,901          114,598         2.4
 Qatar                 167            109,880         0.6
 Indonesia             4,901          102,051         0.18
 Egypt                 4,652          92,482          0.47
 Kazakhstan            585            84,648          0.32
 Mainland China        4,634          83,959          0.03
 Philippines           1,947          83,673          0.18
 Ecuador               5,584          82,279          3.27
 Sweden                5,702          79,494          5.6
 Oman                  402            77,904          0.83
 Bolivia               2,647          71,181          2.33
 Belarus               543            67,366          0.57
 Ukraine               1,629          66,575          0.37
 Belgium               9,822          66,428          8.59
 Israel                486            65,791          0.55
 Kuwait                442            65,149          1.07
 Dominican Republic    1,101          64,690          1.04
 Panama                1,322          61,442          3.17
 United Arab Emirates  347            59,546          0.36
 Netherlands           6,139          53,374          3.56
 Singapore             27             51,198          0.05
 Portugal              1,722          50,410          1.67
 Romania               2,239          47,053          1.15
 Guatemala             1,761          45,309          1.02
 Poland                1,682          43,904          0.44
 Nigeria               860            41,180          0.04
 Honduras              1,166          39,741          1.22
 Bahrain               141            39,482          0.9
 Armenia               713            37,629          2.42
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 2200 GMT.
