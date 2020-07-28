FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.62 million, death toll at 655,583

By Lynx Insight Service July 28 (Reuters) - More than 16.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 655,583​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 148,450 4,311,420 4.54 Brazil 87,618 2,442,375 4.18 India 33,425 1,483,156 0.25 Russia 13,504 823,515 0.93 South Africa 7,257 459,761 1.26 Mexico 44,022 395,489 3.49 Peru 18,418 389,717 5.76 Chile 9,240 349,800 4.93 United Kingdom 45,878 331,316 6.9 Spain 28,436 298,464 6.08 Iran 16,147 296,273 1.97 Pakistan 5,865 275,225 0.28 Saudi Arabia 2,789 270,831 0.83 Colombia 8,777 257,101 1.77 Italy 35,123 246,488 5.81 Bangladesh 3,000 229,185 0.19 Turkey 5,645 227,982 0.69 France 30,209 217,927 4.51 Germany 9,094 206,238 1.1 Argentina 3,060 167,416 0.69 Iraq 4,535 115,332 1.18 Canada 8,901 114,598 2.4 Qatar 167 109,880 0.6 Indonesia 4,901 102,051 0.18 Egypt 4,652 92,482 0.47 Kazakhstan 585 84,648 0.32 Mainland China 4,634 83,959 0.03 Philippines 1,947 83,673 0.18 Ecuador 5,584 82,279 3.27 Sweden 5,702 79,494 5.6 Oman 402 77,904 0.83 Bolivia 2,647 71,181 2.33 Belarus 543 67,366 0.57 Ukraine 1,629 66,575 0.37 Belgium 9,822 66,428 8.59 Israel 486 65,791 0.55 Kuwait 442 65,149 1.07 Dominican Republic 1,101 64,690 1.04 Panama 1,322 61,442 3.17 United Arab Emirates 347 59,546 0.36 Netherlands 6,139 53,374 3.56 Singapore 27 51,198 0.05 Portugal 1,722 50,410 1.67 Romania 2,239 47,053 1.15 Guatemala 1,761 45,309 1.02 Poland 1,682 43,904 0.44 Nigeria 860 41,180 0.04 Honduras 1,166 39,741 1.22 Bahrain 141 39,482 0.9 Armenia 713 37,629 2.42 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 2200 GMT.