March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.83 million, death toll at 660,997

    July 29 (Reuters)
    July 29 (Reuters) - More than 16.83 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
660,997​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         149,773        4,376,975       4.58
 Brazil                88,539         2,483,191       4.23
 India                 34,193         1,531,669       0.25
 Russia                13,673         828,990         0.95
 South Africa          7,257          459,761         1.26
 Mexico                44,876         402,697         3.56
 Peru                  18,612         395,005         5.82
 Chile                 9,240          349,800         4.93
 United Kingdom        45,878         331,316         6.9
 Iran                  16,343         298,909         2
 Spain                 28,436         298,464         6.08
 Pakistan              5,892          276,288         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,789          270,831         0.83
 Colombia              9,074          267,385         1.83
 Italy                 35,123         246,488         5.81
 Bangladesh            3,000          229,185         0.19
 Turkey                5,645          227,982         0.69
 France                30,209         217,927         4.51
 Germany               9,094          206,238         1.1
 Argentina             3,179          173,355         0.71
 Iraq                  4,535          115,332         1.18
 Canada                8,912          114,995         2.4
 Qatar                 169            110,153         0.61
 Indonesia             4,901          102,051         0.18
 Egypt                 4,691          92,947          0.48
 Kazakhstan            793            86,192          0.43
 Mainland China        4,634          84,060          0.03
 Philippines           1,947          83,673          0.18
 Ecuador               5,584          82,279          3.27
 Sweden                5,702          79,494          5.6
 Oman                  412            78,569          0.85
 Bolivia               2,720          72,327          2.4
 Ukraine               1,650          67,597          0.37
 Belarus               543            67,366          0.57
 Belgium               9,822          66,428          8.59
 Israel                486            65,791          0.55
 Kuwait                442            65,149          1.07
 Dominican Republic    1,101          64,690          1.04
 Panama                1,349          62,223          3.23
 United Arab Emirates  347            59,546          0.36
 Netherlands           6,139          53,374          3.56
 Singapore             27             51,198          0.05
 Portugal              1,722          50,410          1.67
 Romania               2,239          47,053          1.15
 Guatemala             1,782          46,451          1.03
 Poland                1,682          44,416          0.44
 Nigeria               868            41,804          0.04
 Honduras              1,214          40,460          1.27
 Bahrain               141            39,921          0.9
 Armenia               723            37,937          2.45
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
