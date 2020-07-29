FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.86 million, death toll at 661,496

By Lynx Insight Service July 29 (Reuters) - More than 16.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 661,496​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 149,773 4,376,975 4.58 Brazil 88,539 2,483,191 4.23 India 34,193 1,531,669 0.25 Russia 13,673 828,990 0.95 South Africa 7,257 459,761 1.26 Mexico 44,876 402,697 3.56 Peru 18,612 395,005 5.82 Chile 9,278 351,575 4.95 United Kingdom 45,878 331,316 6.9 Iran 16,343 298,909 2 Spain 28,436 298,464 6.08 Pakistan 5,892 276,288 0.28 Saudi Arabia 2,816 272,590 0.84 Colombia 9,074 267,385 1.83 Italy 35,123 246,488 5.81 Bangladesh 3,035 232,194 0.19 Turkey 5,645 227,982 0.69 France 30,223 218,736 4.51 Germany 9,100 207,101 1.1 Argentina 3,179 173,355 0.71 Iraq 4,603 118,300 1.2 Canada 8,912 114,995 2.4 Qatar 169 110,153 0.61 Indonesia 4,975 104,432 0.19 Egypt 4,691 92,947 0.48 Kazakhstan 793 86,192 0.43 Philippines 1,962 85,486 0.18 Mainland China 4,634 84,060 0.03 Ecuador 5,623 83,193 3.29 Sweden 5,730 79,782 5.63 Oman 412 78,569 0.85 Bolivia 2,720 72,327 2.4 Ukraine 1,650 67,597 0.37 Belarus 548 67,518 0.58 Belgium 9,833 66,662 8.6 Dominican Republic 1,123 66,182 1.06 Israel 486 65,791 0.55 Kuwait 442 65,149 1.07 Panama 1,349 62,223 3.23 United Arab Emirates 347 59,921 0.36 Netherlands 6,139 53,374 3.56 Singapore 27 51,532 0.05 Portugal 1,725 50,613 1.68 Romania 2,269 48,235 1.17 Guatemala 1,782 46,451 1.03 Poland 1,694 44,416 0.45 Nigeria 868 41,804 0.04 Honduras 1,214 40,460 1.27 Bahrain 141 39,921 0.9 Armenia 723 37,937 2.45 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.