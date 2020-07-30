Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.11 million, death toll at 667,579

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 30 (Reuters) - More than 17.11 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
667,579​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         151,244        4,442,916       4.63
 Brazil                90,134         2,552,265       4.3
 India                 34,968         1,583,792       0.26
 Russia                13,802         834,499         0.96
 South Africa          7,497          471,123         1.3
 Mexico                45,361         408,449         3.59
 Peru                  18,816         400,683         5.88
 Chile                 9,278          351,575         4.95
 United Kingdom        45,961         332,079         6.92
 Spain                 28,441         300,495         6.08
 Iran                  16,343         298,909         2
 Pakistan              5,924          277,402         0.28
 Colombia              9,454          276,055         1.9
 Saudi Arabia          2,816          272,590         0.84
 Italy                 35,129         246,776         5.81
 Bangladesh            3,035          232,194         0.19
 Turkey                5,659          228,924         0.69
 France                30,223         218,736         4.51
 Germany               9,100          207,101         1.1
 Argentina             3,288          178,996         0.74
 Iraq                  4,603          118,300         1.2
 Canada                8,917          115,471         2.41
 Qatar                 169            110,153         0.61
 Indonesia             5,058          106,336         0.19
 Egypt                 4,728          93,356          0.48
 Kazakhstan            793            87,664          0.43
 Philippines           1,962          85,486          0.18
 Mainland China        4,634          84,165          0.03
 Ecuador               5,623          83,193          3.29
 Sweden                5,730          79,782          5.63
 Oman                  412            78,569          0.85
 Bolivia               2,808          73,534          2.47
 Israel                491            68,299          0.55
 Ukraine               1,650          67,597          0.37
 Belarus               548            67,518          0.58
 Belgium               9,833          66,662          8.6
 Dominican Republic    1,123          66,182          1.06
 Kuwait                444            65,903          1.07
 Panama                1,374          63,269          3.29
 United Arab Emirates  347            59,921          0.36
 Netherlands           6,139          53,621          3.56
 Singapore             27             51,532          0.05
 Portugal              1,725          50,613          1.68
 Romania               2,304          49,591          1.18
 Guatemala             1,835          47,605          1.06
 Poland                1,709          45,031          0.45
 Nigeria               868            41,804          0.04
 Honduras              1,259          40,944          1.31
 Bahrain               144            40,311          0.92
 Armenia               723            37,937          2.45
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:32 GMT.
