FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.11 million, death toll at 667,579

By Lynx Insight Service July 30 (Reuters) - More than 17.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 667,579​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 151,244 4,442,916 4.63 Brazil 90,134 2,552,265 4.3 India 34,968 1,583,792 0.26 Russia 13,802 834,499 0.96 South Africa 7,497 471,123 1.3 Mexico 45,361 408,449 3.59 Peru 18,816 400,683 5.88 Chile 9,278 351,575 4.95 United Kingdom 45,961 332,079 6.92 Spain 28,441 300,495 6.08 Iran 16,343 298,909 2 Pakistan 5,924 277,402 0.28 Colombia 9,454 276,055 1.9 Saudi Arabia 2,816 272,590 0.84 Italy 35,129 246,776 5.81 Bangladesh 3,035 232,194 0.19 Turkey 5,659 228,924 0.69 France 30,223 218,736 4.51 Germany 9,100 207,101 1.1 Argentina 3,288 178,996 0.74 Iraq 4,603 118,300 1.2 Canada 8,917 115,471 2.41 Qatar 169 110,153 0.61 Indonesia 5,058 106,336 0.19 Egypt 4,728 93,356 0.48 Kazakhstan 793 87,664 0.43 Philippines 1,962 85,486 0.18 Mainland China 4,634 84,165 0.03 Ecuador 5,623 83,193 3.29 Sweden 5,730 79,782 5.63 Oman 412 78,569 0.85 Bolivia 2,808 73,534 2.47 Israel 491 68,299 0.55 Ukraine 1,650 67,597 0.37 Belarus 548 67,518 0.58 Belgium 9,833 66,662 8.6 Dominican Republic 1,123 66,182 1.06 Kuwait 444 65,903 1.07 Panama 1,374 63,269 3.29 United Arab Emirates 347 59,921 0.36 Netherlands 6,139 53,621 3.56 Singapore 27 51,532 0.05 Portugal 1,725 50,613 1.68 Romania 2,304 49,591 1.18 Guatemala 1,835 47,605 1.06 Poland 1,709 45,031 0.45 Nigeria 868 41,804 0.04 Honduras 1,259 40,944 1.31 Bahrain 144 40,311 0.92 Armenia 723 37,937 2.45 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:32 GMT.