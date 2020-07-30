Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.15 million, death toll at 668,419

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 30 (Reuters) - More than 17.15 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
668,419​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         151,249        4,443,751       4.63
 Brazil                90,134         2,552,265       4.3
 India                 34,968         1,583,792       0.26
 Russia                13,802         834,499         0.96
 South Africa          7,497          471,123         1.3
 Mexico                45,361         408,449         3.59
 Peru                  18,816         400,683         5.88
 Chile                 9,377          353,523         5.01
 United Kingdom        45,999         332,925         6.92
 Spain                 28,443         303,284         6.08
 Iran                  16,569         301,530         2.03
 Pakistan              5,924          277,402         0.28
 Colombia              9,454          276,055         1.9
 Saudi Arabia          2,842          274,219         0.84
 Italy                 35,132         247,158         5.81
 Bangladesh            3,083          234,889         0.19
 Turkey                5,659          228,924         0.69
 France                30,223         218,736         4.51
 Germany               9,109          207,943         1.1
 Argentina             3,288          178,996         0.74
 Iraq                  4,671          121,263         1.22
 Canada                8,917          115,471         2.41
 Qatar                 171            110,460         0.61
 Indonesia             5,058          106,336         0.19
 Egypt                 4,728          93,356          0.48
 Philippines           1,983          89,374          0.19
 Kazakhstan            793            87,664          0.43
 Ecuador               5,657          84,370          3.31
 Mainland China        4,634          84,165          0.03
 Sweden                5,739          80,100          5.64
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Bolivia               2,808          73,534          2.47
 Ukraine               1,673          68,794          0.37
 Israel                497            68,769          0.56
 Dominican Republic    1,146          67,915          1.08
 Belarus               553            67,665          0.58
 Belgium               9,836          67,335          8.6
 Kuwait                445            66,529          1.08
 Panama                1,374          63,269          3.29
 United Arab Emirates  349            60,223          0.36
 Netherlands           6,147          53,963          3.57
 Singapore             27             51,810          0.05
 Portugal              1,727          50,868          1.68
 Romania               2,304          49,591          1.18
 Guatemala             1,835          47,605          1.06
 Poland                1,709          45,031          0.45
 Nigeria               873            42,208          0.04
 Honduras              1,259          40,944          1.31
 Bahrain               144            40,311          0.92
 Armenia               728            38,196          2.47
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 2200 GMT.
