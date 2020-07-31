FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.29 million, death toll at 671,480

By Lynx Insight Service July 31 (Reuters) - More than 17.29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 671,480​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in Mainland China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 152,383 4,510,077 4.66 Brazil 91,263 2,610,102 4.36 India 34,968 1,583,792 0.26 Russia 13,802 834,499 0.96 South Africa 7,497 471,123 1.3 Mexico 46,000 416,179 3.65 Peru 18,816 400,683 5.88 Chile 9,377 353,523 5.01 United Kingdom 45,999 332,925 6.92 Spain 28,443 303,284 6.08 Iran 16,569 301,530 2.03 Pakistan 5,924 277,402 0.28 Colombia 9,454 276,055 1.9 Saudi Arabia 2,842 274,219 0.84 Italy 35,132 247,158 5.81 Bangladesh 3,083 234,889 0.19 Turkey 5,674 229,891 0.69 France 30,238 219,960 4.51 Germany 9,109 207,943 1.1 Argentina 3,288 178,996 0.74 Iraq 4,671 121,263 1.22 Canada 8,929 115,800 2.41 Qatar 171 110,460 0.61 Indonesia 5,058 106,336 0.19 Egypt 4,774 93,757 0.49 Philippines 1,983 89,374 0.19 Kazakhstan 793 87,664 0.43 Ecuador 5,657 84,370 3.31 Mainland China 4,634 84,165 0.03 Sweden 5,739 80,100 5.64 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Bolivia 2,808 73,534 2.47 Ukraine 1,673 68,794 0.37 Israel 497 68,769 0.56 Dominican Republic 1,146 67,915 1.08 Belarus 553 67,665 0.58 Belgium 9,836 67,335 8.6 Kuwait 445 66,529 1.08 Panama 1,397 64,191 3.34 United Arab Emirates 349 60,223 0.36 Netherlands 6,147 53,963 3.57 Singapore 27 51,810 0.05 Portugal 1,727 50,868 1.68 Romania 2,304 49,591 1.18 Guatemala 1,867 48,826 1.08 Poland 1,709 45,031 0.45 Nigeria 873 42,208 0.04 Honduras 1,259 40,944 1.31 Bahrain 146 40,755 0.93 Armenia 728 38,196 2.47 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.