FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.41 million, death toll at 673,952

By Lynx Insight Service July 31 (Reuters) - More than 17.41 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 673,952​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 152,429 4,510,793 4.67 Brazil 91,263 2,610,102 4.36 India 35,747 1,638,870 0.26 Russia 13,963 839,981 0.97 South Africa 7,812 482,169 1.35 Mexico 46,000 416,179 3.65 Peru 19,021 407,492 5.95 Chile 9,377 353,523 5.01 United Kingdom 45,999 332,925 6.92 Spain 28,443 303,284 6.08 Iran 16,569 301,530 2.03 Colombia 9,810 286,020 1.98 Pakistan 5,951 278,305 0.28 Saudi Arabia 2,842 274,219 0.84 Italy 35,132 247,158 5.81 Bangladesh 3,111 237,661 0.19 Turkey 5,674 229,891 0.69 France 30,238 219,960 4.51 Germany 9,114 208,767 1.1 Argentina 3,441 185,373 0.77 Iraq 4,671 121,263 1.22 Canada 8,929 115,800 2.41 Qatar 174 110,695 0.63 Indonesia 5,131 108,376 0.19 Egypt 4,774 93,757 0.49 Philippines 1,983 89,374 0.19 Kazakhstan 793 89,078 0.43 Ecuador 5,657 84,370 3.31 Mainland China 4,634 84,292 0.03 Sweden 5,743 80,422 5.64 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Bolivia 2,894 75,234 2.55 Ukraine 1,693 69,884 0.38 Israel 497 68,769 0.56 Belgium 9,840 68,006 8.61 Dominican Republic 1,146 67,915 1.08 Belarus 559 67,808 0.59 Kuwait 445 66,529 1.08 Panama 1,397 64,191 3.34 United Arab Emirates 349 60,223 0.36 Netherlands 6,147 53,963 3.57 Singapore 27 51,810 0.05 Romania 2,343 50,886 1.2 Portugal 1,727 50,868 1.68 Guatemala 1,867 48,826 1.08 Poland 1,709 45,031 0.45 Nigeria 878 42,689 0.04 Honduras 1,312 41,426 1.37 Bahrain 146 40,755 0.93 Armenia 738 38,550 2.5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.