March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.41 million, death toll at 673,952

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 31 (Reuters) - More than 17.41 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
673,952​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         152,429        4,510,793       4.67
 Brazil                91,263         2,610,102       4.36
 India                 35,747         1,638,870       0.26
 Russia                13,963         839,981         0.97
 South Africa          7,812          482,169         1.35
 Mexico                46,000         416,179         3.65
 Peru                  19,021         407,492         5.95
 Chile                 9,377          353,523         5.01
 United Kingdom        45,999         332,925         6.92
 Spain                 28,443         303,284         6.08
 Iran                  16,569         301,530         2.03
 Colombia              9,810          286,020         1.98
 Pakistan              5,951          278,305         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,842          274,219         0.84
 Italy                 35,132         247,158         5.81
 Bangladesh            3,111          237,661         0.19
 Turkey                5,674          229,891         0.69
 France                30,238         219,960         4.51
 Germany               9,114          208,767         1.1
 Argentina             3,441          185,373         0.77
 Iraq                  4,671          121,263         1.22
 Canada                8,929          115,800         2.41
 Qatar                 174            110,695         0.63
 Indonesia             5,131          108,376         0.19
 Egypt                 4,774          93,757          0.49
 Philippines           1,983          89,374          0.19
 Kazakhstan            793            89,078          0.43
 Ecuador               5,657          84,370          3.31
 Mainland China        4,634          84,292          0.03
 Sweden                5,743          80,422          5.64
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Bolivia               2,894          75,234          2.55
 Ukraine               1,693          69,884          0.38
 Israel                497            68,769          0.56
 Belgium               9,840          68,006          8.61
 Dominican Republic    1,146          67,915          1.08
 Belarus               559            67,808          0.59
 Kuwait                445            66,529          1.08
 Panama                1,397          64,191          3.34
 United Arab Emirates  349            60,223          0.36
 Netherlands           6,147          53,963          3.57
 Singapore             27             51,810          0.05
 Romania               2,343          50,886          1.2
 Portugal              1,727          50,868          1.68
 Guatemala             1,867          48,826          1.08
 Poland                1,709          45,031          0.45
 Nigeria               878            42,689          0.04
 Honduras              1,312          41,426          1.37
 Bahrain               146            40,755          0.93
 Armenia               738            38,550          2.5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.
