FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.46 million, death toll at 674,935

By Lynx Insight Service July 31 (Reuters) - More than 17.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 674,935​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 152,429 4,510,793 4.67 Brazil 91,263 2,610,102 4.36 India 35,747 1,638,870 0.26 Russia 13,963 839,981 0.97 South Africa 8,005 493,183 1.39 Mexico 46,000 416,179 3.65 Peru 19,021 407,492 5.95 Chile 9,457 355,667 5.05 United Kingdom 46,119 333,805 6.94 Spain 28,445 306,376 6.08 Iran 16,766 304,204 2.05 Colombia 9,810 286,020 1.98 Pakistan 5,951 278,305 0.28 Saudi Arabia 2,866 275,905 0.85 Italy 35,141 247,537 5.82 Bangladesh 3,111 237,661 0.19 Turkey 5,691 230,873 0.69 France 30,238 219,960 4.51 Germany 9,114 208,767 1.1 Argentina 3,441 185,373 0.77 Iraq 4,741 124,609 1.23 Canada 8,929 115,800 2.41 Qatar 174 110,695 0.63 Indonesia 5,131 108,376 0.19 Egypt 4,774 93,757 0.49 Philippines 2,023 93,354 0.19 Kazakhstan 793 89,078 0.43 Ecuador 5,702 85,355 3.34 Mainland China 4,634 84,292 0.03 Sweden 5,743 80,422 5.64 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Bolivia 2,894 75,234 2.55 Israel 509 70,582 0.57 Ukraine 1,693 69,884 0.38 Dominican Republic 1,160 69,649 1.09 Belgium 9,840 68,006 8.61 Belarus 559 67,808 0.59 Kuwait 447 66,957 1.08 Panama 1,397 64,191 3.34 United Arab Emirates 351 60,506 0.36 Netherlands 6,147 54,301 3.57 Singapore 27 52,206 0.05 Portugal 1,735 51,072 1.69 Romania 2,343 50,886 1.2 Guatemala 1,867 48,826 1.08 Poland 1,716 45,688 0.45 Nigeria 878 42,689 0.04 Honduras 1,312 41,426 1.37 Bahrain 146 40,755 0.93 Armenia 738 38,550 2.5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 2200 GMT.