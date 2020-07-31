Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.46 million, death toll at 674,935

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 31 (Reuters) - More than 17.46 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
674,935​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         152,429        4,510,793       4.67
 Brazil                91,263         2,610,102       4.36
 India                 35,747         1,638,870       0.26
 Russia                13,963         839,981         0.97
 South Africa          8,005          493,183         1.39
 Mexico                46,000         416,179         3.65
 Peru                  19,021         407,492         5.95
 Chile                 9,457          355,667         5.05
 United Kingdom        46,119         333,805         6.94
 Spain                 28,445         306,376         6.08
 Iran                  16,766         304,204         2.05
 Colombia              9,810          286,020         1.98
 Pakistan              5,951          278,305         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,866          275,905         0.85
 Italy                 35,141         247,537         5.82
 Bangladesh            3,111          237,661         0.19
 Turkey                5,691          230,873         0.69
 France                30,238         219,960         4.51
 Germany               9,114          208,767         1.1
 Argentina             3,441          185,373         0.77
 Iraq                  4,741          124,609         1.23
 Canada                8,929          115,800         2.41
 Qatar                 174            110,695         0.63
 Indonesia             5,131          108,376         0.19
 Egypt                 4,774          93,757          0.49
 Philippines           2,023          93,354          0.19
 Kazakhstan            793            89,078          0.43
 Ecuador               5,702          85,355          3.34
 Mainland China        4,634          84,292          0.03
 Sweden                5,743          80,422          5.64
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Bolivia               2,894          75,234          2.55
 Israel                509            70,582          0.57
 Ukraine               1,693          69,884          0.38
 Dominican Republic    1,160          69,649          1.09
 Belgium               9,840          68,006          8.61
 Belarus               559            67,808          0.59
 Kuwait                447            66,957          1.08
 Panama                1,397          64,191          3.34
 United Arab Emirates  351            60,506          0.36
 Netherlands           6,147          54,301          3.57
 Singapore             27             52,206          0.05
 Portugal              1,735          51,072          1.69
 Romania               2,343          50,886          1.2
 Guatemala             1,867          48,826          1.08
 Poland                1,716          45,688          0.45
 Nigeria               878            42,689          0.04
 Honduras              1,312          41,426          1.37
 Bahrain               146            40,755          0.93
 Armenia               738            38,550          2.5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 2200 GMT.
