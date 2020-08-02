Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, death toll at 683,767

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 2 (Reuters) - More than 17.85 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
683,767​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         154,922        4,637,544       4.74
 Brazil                93,563         2,707,877       4.47
 India                 36,511         1,695,988       0.27
 Russia                14,058         845,443         0.97
 South Africa          8,005          493,183         1.39
 Mexico                47,472         434,193         3.76
 Peru                  19,217         414,735         6.01
 Chile                 9,533          357,646         5.09
 United Kingdom        46,193         334,576         6.95
 Iran                  16,766         306,752         2.05
 Spain                 28,445         306,376         6.08
 Colombia              10,330         306,181         2.08
 Pakistan              5,951          278,305         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,866          277,478         0.85
 Italy                 35,141         247,537         5.82
 Bangladesh            3,132          239,860         0.19
 Turkey                5,691          231,869         0.69
 France                30,238         219,960         4.51
 Germany               9,114          208,767         1.1
 Argentina             3,596          196,543         0.81
 Iraq                  4,741          126,704         1.23
 Canada                8,941          116,600         2.41
 Qatar                 174            110,911         0.63
 Indonesia             5,193          109,936         0.19
 Philippines           2,039          98,232          0.19
 Egypt                 4,774          94,078          0.49
 Kazakhstan            793            90,367          0.43
 Ecuador               5,736          86,232          3.36
 Mainland China        4,634          84,337          0.03
 Sweden                5,743          80,422          5.64
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Bolivia               3,064          78,793          2.7
 Israel                526            72,218          0.59
 Dominican Republic    1,170          71,415          1.1
 Ukraine               1,709          71,056          0.38
 Belgium               9,840          68,006          8.61
 Belarus               559            67,808          0.59
 Kuwait                447            67,448          1.08
 Panama                1,449          66,383          3.47
 United Arab Emirates  351            60,760          0.36
 Netherlands           6,147          54,301          3.57
 Singapore             27             52,513          0.05
 Romania               2,379          52,111          1.22
 Portugal              1,735          51,072          1.69
 Guatemala             1,959          50,979          1.14
 Poland                1,721          46,346          0.45
 Nigeria               878            43,151          0.04
 Honduras              1,368          42,685          1.43
 Bahrain               146            40,982          0.93
 Japan                 1,026          38,636          0.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.

 (Editing by William Mallard)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
