FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.92 million, death toll at 684,929

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 2 (Reuters) - More than 17.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 684,929​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 154,925 4,638,859 4.74 Brazil 93,563 2,707,877 4.47 India 37,364 1,750,723 0.28 Russia 14,058 845,443 0.97 South Africa 8,005 493,183 1.39 Mexico 47,472 434,193 3.76 Peru 19,408 422,183 6.07 Chile 9,533 357,646 5.09 United Kingdom 46,193 334,576 6.95 Iran 16,766 306,752 2.05 Spain 28,445 306,376 6.08 Colombia 10,330 306,181 2.08 Pakistan 5,976 279,699 0.28 Saudi Arabia 2,866 277,478 0.85 Italy 35,141 247,537 5.82 Bangladesh 3,132 239,860 0.19 Turkey 5,691 231,869 0.69 France 30,238 219,960 4.51 Germany 9,114 208,767 1.1 Argentina 3,596 196,543 0.81 Iraq 4,741 126,704 1.23 Canada 8,941 116,600 2.41 Qatar 174 110,911 0.63 Indonesia 5,193 109,936 0.19 Philippines 2,039 98,232 0.19 Egypt 4,774 94,078 0.49 Kazakhstan 793 91,593 0.43 Ecuador 5,736 86,232 3.36 Mainland China 4,634 84,385 0.03 Sweden 5,743 80,422 5.64 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Bolivia 3,064 78,793 2.7 Israel 526 72,218 0.59 Dominican Republic 1,170 71,415 1.1 Ukraine 1,709 71,056 0.38 Belarus 567 68,067 0.6 Belgium 9,840 68,006 8.61 Kuwait 447 67,448 1.08 Panama 1,449 66,383 3.47 United Arab Emirates 351 60,760 0.36 Netherlands 6,147 54,301 3.57 Singapore 27 52,513 0.05 Romania 2,379 52,111 1.22 Portugal 1,735 51,072 1.69 Guatemala 1,959 50,979 1.14 Poland 1,721 46,346 0.45 Nigeria 878 43,151 0.04 Honduras 1,368 42,685 1.43 Bahrain 146 40,982 0.93 Japan 1,026 38,636 0.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.