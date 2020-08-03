Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.08 million, death toll at 687,259

Lynx Insight Service

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 3 (Reuters) - More than 18.08 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
687,259​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         155,343        4,684,223       4.76
 Brazil                94,104         2,733,677       4.49
 India                 37,364         1,750,723       0.28
 Russia                14,128         850,870         0.98
 South Africa          8,005          503,290         1.39
 Mexico                47,746         439,046         3.78
 Peru                  19,614         428,850         6.13
 Chile                 9,608          359,727         5.13
 United Kingdom        46,193         334,576         6.95
 Colombia              10,650         317,651         2.15
 Iran                  16,766         309,437         2.05
 Spain                 28,445         306,376         6.08
 Pakistan              5,976          279,699         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,866          278,835         0.85
 Italy                 35,141         247,537         5.82
 Bangladesh            3,154          240,746         0.2
 Turkey                5,691          232,856         0.69
 France                30,238         219,960         4.51
 Germany               9,114          208,767         1.1
 Argentina             3,648          201,919         0.82
 Iraq                  4,741          129,151         1.23
 Canada                8,945          116,885         2.41
 Indonesia             5,236          111,455         0.2
 Qatar                 174            111,107         0.63
 Philippines           2,059          103,185         0.19
 Egypt                 4,774          94,316          0.49
 Kazakhstan            793            91,593          0.43
 Ecuador               5,736          86,232          3.36
 Mainland China        4,634          84,385          0.03
 Sweden                5,743          80,422          5.64
 Bolivia               3,153          80,153          2.78
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Dominican Republic    1,178          72,243          1.11
 Israel                526            72,218          0.59
 Ukraine               1,725          72,168          0.39
 Belgium               9,845          69,402          8.61
 Belarus               567            68,067          0.6
 Kuwait                447            67,911          1.08
 Panama                1,471          67,453          3.52
 United Arab Emirates  351            60,999          0.36
 Netherlands           6,149          55,098          3.57
 Romania               2,413          53,186          1.24
 Singapore             27             52,826          0.05
 Portugal              1,738          51,463          1.69
 Guatemala             1,995          51,306          1.16
 Poland                1,731          46,894          0.46
 Nigeria               878            43,537          0.04
 Honduras              1,368          42,685          1.43
 Bahrain               146            41,190          0.93
 Japan                 1,026          39,969          0.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 0400 GMT.
