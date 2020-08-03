FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.14 million, death toll at 688,080

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 3 (Reuters) - More than 18.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 688,080​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 155,343 4,684,223 4.76 Brazil 94,104 2,733,677 4.49 India 38,135 1,803,695 0.28 Russia 14,128 850,870 0.98 South Africa 8,005 503,290 1.39 Mexico 47,746 439,046 3.78 Peru 19,614 428,850 6.13 Chile 9,608 359,727 5.13 United Kingdom 46,193 334,576 6.95 Colombia 10,650 317,651 2.15 Iran 16,766 309,437 2.05 Spain 28,445 306,376 6.08 Pakistan 5,984 280,029 0.28 Saudi Arabia 2,866 278,835 0.85 Italy 35,141 247,537 5.82 Bangladesh 3,154 240,746 0.2 Turkey 5,691 232,856 0.69 France 30,238 219,960 4.51 Germany 9,114 208,767 1.1 Argentina 3,648 201,919 0.82 Iraq 4,741 129,151 1.23 Canada 8,945 116,885 2.41 Indonesia 5,236 111,455 0.2 Qatar 174 111,107 0.63 Philippines 2,059 103,185 0.19 Egypt 4,774 94,316 0.49 Kazakhstan 793 92,662 0.43 Ecuador 5,750 86,524 3.37 Mainland China 4,634 84,428 0.03 Sweden 5,743 80,422 5.64 Bolivia 3,153 80,153 2.78 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Dominican Republic 1,178 72,243 1.11 Israel 526 72,218 0.59 Ukraine 1,725 72,168 0.39 Belgium 9,845 69,402 8.61 Belarus 567 68,067 0.6 Kuwait 447 67,911 1.08 Panama 1,471 67,453 3.52 United Arab Emirates 351 60,999 0.36 Netherlands 6,149 55,098 3.57 Romania 2,413 53,186 1.24 Singapore 27 52,826 0.05 Portugal 1,738 51,463 1.69 Guatemala 1,995 51,306 1.16 Poland 1,731 46,894 0.46 Nigeria 878 43,537 0.04 Honduras 1,377 43,197 1.44 Bahrain 146 41,190 0.93 Japan 1,026 39,969 0.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.