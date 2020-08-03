FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.17 million, death toll at 689,428

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 3 (Reuters) - More than 18.17 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 689,428​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 155,351 4,685,442 4.76 Brazil 94,104 2,733,677 4.49 India 38,135 1,803,695 0.28 Russia 14,207 856,264 0.98 South Africa 8,005 503,290 1.39 Mexico 47,746 439,046 3.78 Peru 19,614 428,850 6.13 Chile 9,608 359,727 5.13 United Kingdom 46,201 335,320 6.95 Colombia 10,650 317,651 2.15 Iran 17,405 312,035 2.13 Spain 28,445 306,376 6.08 Pakistan 5,984 280,029 0.28 Saudi Arabia 2,917 278,835 0.87 Italy 35,154 248,070 5.82 Bangladesh 3,184 242,102 0.2 Turkey 5,728 232,856 0.7 France 30,238 219,960 4.51 Germany 9,113 209,966 1.1 Argentina 3,648 201,919 0.82 Iraq 4,868 129,151 1.27 Canada 8,945 116,885 2.41 Indonesia 5,302 113,134 0.2 Qatar 177 111,322 0.64 Philippines 2,104 106,330 0.2 Egypt 4,774 94,316 0.49 Kazakhstan 793 92,662 0.43 Ecuador 5,750 86,524 3.37 Mainland China 4,634 84,428 0.03 Sweden 5,744 81,012 5.65 Bolivia 3,153 80,153 2.78 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Israel 541 73,231 0.61 Ukraine 1,738 73,158 0.39 Dominican Republic 1,178 72,243 1.11 Belgium 9,845 69,849 8.61 Kuwait 461 68,299 1.11 Belarus 571 68,166 0.6 Panama 1,471 67,453 3.52 United Arab Emirates 351 60,999 0.36 Netherlands 6,149 55,098 3.57 Romania 2,432 54,009 1.25 Singapore 27 52,826 0.05 Portugal 1,738 51,569 1.69 Guatemala 1,995 51,306 1.16 Poland 1,732 47,469 0.46 Nigeria 878 43,537 0.04 Honduras 1,377 43,197 1.44 Bahrain 147 41,536 0.94 Japan 1,030 40,924 0.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.