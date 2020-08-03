Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.17 million, death toll at 689,428

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - More than 18.17 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
689,428​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of
reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         155,351        4,685,442       4.76
 Brazil                94,104         2,733,677       4.49
 India                 38,135         1,803,695       0.28
 Russia                14,207         856,264         0.98
 South Africa          8,005          503,290         1.39
 Mexico                47,746         439,046         3.78
 Peru                  19,614         428,850         6.13
 Chile                 9,608          359,727         5.13
 United Kingdom        46,201         335,320         6.95
 Colombia              10,650         317,651         2.15
 Iran                  17,405         312,035         2.13
 Spain                 28,445         306,376         6.08
 Pakistan              5,984          280,029         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,917          278,835         0.87
 Italy                 35,154         248,070         5.82
 Bangladesh            3,184          242,102         0.2
 Turkey                5,728          232,856         0.7
 France                30,238         219,960         4.51
 Germany               9,113          209,966         1.1
 Argentina             3,648          201,919         0.82
 Iraq                  4,868          129,151         1.27
 Canada                8,945          116,885         2.41
 Indonesia             5,302          113,134         0.2
 Qatar                 177            111,322         0.64
 Philippines           2,104          106,330         0.2
 Egypt                 4,774          94,316          0.49
 Kazakhstan            793            92,662          0.43
 Ecuador               5,750          86,524          3.37
 Mainland China        4,634          84,428          0.03
 Sweden                5,744          81,012          5.65
 Bolivia               3,153          80,153          2.78
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Israel                541            73,231          0.61
 Ukraine               1,738          73,158          0.39
 Dominican Republic    1,178          72,243          1.11
 Belgium               9,845          69,849          8.61
 Kuwait                461            68,299          1.11
 Belarus               571            68,166          0.6
 Panama                1,471          67,453          3.52
 United Arab Emirates  351            60,999          0.36
 Netherlands           6,149          55,098          3.57
 Romania               2,432          54,009          1.25
 Singapore             27             52,826          0.05
 Portugal              1,738          51,569          1.69
 Guatemala             1,995          51,306          1.16
 Poland                1,732          47,469          0.46
 Nigeria               878            43,537          0.04
 Honduras              1,377          43,197          1.44
 Bahrain               147            41,536          0.94
 Japan                 1,030          40,924          0.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
