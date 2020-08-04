Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.3 million, death toll at 692,854

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 4 (Reuters) - More than 18.3 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
692,854​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         155,937        4,734,246       4.77
 Brazil                94,665         2,750,318       4.52
 India                 38,135         1,803,695       0.28
 Russia                14,207         856,264         0.98
 South Africa          8,539          516,862         1.48
 Mexico                48,012         443,813         3.8
 Peru                  19,811         433,100         6.19
 Chile                 9,707          361,489         5.18
 United Kingdom        46,210         336,258         6.95
 Colombia              11,017         327,850         2.22
 Spain                 28,472         314,908         6.08
 Iran                  17,405         312,035         2.13
 Saudi Arabia          2,949          280,093         0.88
 Pakistan              5,984          280,029         0.28
 Italy                 35,166         248,229         5.82
 Bangladesh            3,184          242,102         0.2
 Turkey                5,747          233,851         0.7
 France                30,265         219,960         4.52
 Germany               9,121          210,658         1.1
 Argentina             3,813          206,743         0.86
 Iraq                  4,934          131,886         1.28
 Canada                8,947          117,032         2.41
 Indonesia             5,302          113,134         0.2
 Qatar                 177            111,322         0.64
 Philippines           2,104          106,330         0.2
 Egypt                 4,865          94,483          0.49
 Kazakhstan            793            92,662          0.43
 Ecuador               5,767          87,041          3.38
 Mainland China        4,634          84,428          0.03
 Bolivia               3,228          81,846          2.84
 Sweden                5,744          81,012          5.65
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Israel                541            73,231          0.61
 Ukraine               1,738          73,158          0.39
 Dominican Republic    1,183          73,117          1.11
 Belgium               9,845          69,849          8.61
 Panama                1,497          68,456          3.58
 Kuwait                461            68,299          1.11
 Belarus               571            68,166          0.6
 United Arab Emirates  351            61,163          0.36
 Netherlands           6,149          55,470          3.57
 Romania               2,432          54,009          1.25
 Singapore             27             53,052          0.05
 Portugal              1,738          51,569          1.69
 Guatemala             2,013          51,542          1.17
 Poland                1,732          47,469          0.46
 Nigeria               888            43,841          0.05
 Honduras              1,384          43,794          1.44
 Bahrain               150            41,835          0.96
 Japan                 1,030          40,924          0.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
