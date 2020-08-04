FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.3 million, death toll at 692,854

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 4 (Reuters) - More than 18.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 692,854​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 155,937 4,734,246 4.77 Brazil 94,665 2,750,318 4.52 India 38,135 1,803,695 0.28 Russia 14,207 856,264 0.98 South Africa 8,539 516,862 1.48 Mexico 48,012 443,813 3.8 Peru 19,811 433,100 6.19 Chile 9,707 361,489 5.18 United Kingdom 46,210 336,258 6.95 Colombia 11,017 327,850 2.22 Spain 28,472 314,908 6.08 Iran 17,405 312,035 2.13 Saudi Arabia 2,949 280,093 0.88 Pakistan 5,984 280,029 0.28 Italy 35,166 248,229 5.82 Bangladesh 3,184 242,102 0.2 Turkey 5,747 233,851 0.7 France 30,265 219,960 4.52 Germany 9,121 210,658 1.1 Argentina 3,813 206,743 0.86 Iraq 4,934 131,886 1.28 Canada 8,947 117,032 2.41 Indonesia 5,302 113,134 0.2 Qatar 177 111,322 0.64 Philippines 2,104 106,330 0.2 Egypt 4,865 94,483 0.49 Kazakhstan 793 92,662 0.43 Ecuador 5,767 87,041 3.38 Mainland China 4,634 84,428 0.03 Bolivia 3,228 81,846 2.84 Sweden 5,744 81,012 5.65 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Israel 541 73,231 0.61 Ukraine 1,738 73,158 0.39 Dominican Republic 1,183 73,117 1.11 Belgium 9,845 69,849 8.61 Panama 1,497 68,456 3.58 Kuwait 461 68,299 1.11 Belarus 571 68,166 0.6 United Arab Emirates 351 61,163 0.36 Netherlands 6,149 55,470 3.57 Romania 2,432 54,009 1.25 Singapore 27 53,052 0.05 Portugal 1,738 51,569 1.69 Guatemala 2,013 51,542 1.17 Poland 1,732 47,469 0.46 Nigeria 888 43,841 0.05 Honduras 1,384 43,794 1.44 Bahrain 150 41,835 0.96 Japan 1,030 40,924 0.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.