March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.41 million, death toll at 695,172

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 4 (Reuters) - More than 18.41 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
695,172​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         155,937        4,734,246       4.77
 Brazil                94,665         2,750,318       4.52
 India                 38,938         1,855,745       0.29
 Russia                14,351         861,423         0.99
 South Africa          8,539          516,862         1.48
 Mexico                48,012         443,813         3.8
 Peru                  19,811         433,100         6.19
 Chile                 9,745          362,951         5.2
 United Kingdom        46,210         336,258         6.95
 Colombia              11,017         327,850         2.22
 Spain                 28,498         320,668         6.09
 Iran                  17,617         314,786         2.15
 Saudi Arabia          2,984          281,435         0.89
 Pakistan              5,999          280,461         0.28
 Italy                 35,171         248,419         5.82
 Bangladesh            3,234          244,020         0.2
 Turkey                5,747          233,851         0.7
 France                30,294         226,227         4.52
 Germany               9,129          211,309         1.1
 Argentina             3,813          206,743         0.86
 Iraq                  5,017          134,722         1.31
 Canada                8,947          117,032         2.41
 Indonesia             5,388          115,056         0.2
 Philippines           2,115          112,593         0.2
 Qatar                 177            111,538         0.64
 Egypt                 4,865          94,483          0.49
 Kazakhstan            1,058          93,820          0.58
 Ecuador               5,808          87,963          3.4
 Mainland China        4,634          84,464          0.03
 Bolivia               3,228          81,846          2.84
 Sweden                5,747          81,181          5.65
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Israel                554            75,083          0.62
 Dominican Republic    1,213          74,295          1.14
 Ukraine               1,764          74,219          0.4
 Belgium               9,850          70,314          8.62
 Kuwait                465            68,774          1.12
 Panama                1,497          68,456          3.58
 Belarus               574            68,250          0.61
 United Arab Emirates  351            61,352          0.36
 Netherlands           6,149          55,955          3.57
 Romania               2,480          55,241          1.27
 Singapore             27             53,347          0.05
 Portugal              1,739          51,681          1.69
 Guatemala             2,013          51,542          1.17
 Poland                1,738          48,149          0.46
 Nigeria               896            44,129          0.05
 Honduras              1,384          43,794          1.44
 Japan                 1,036          42,167          0.08
 Bahrain               150            41,835          0.96
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
