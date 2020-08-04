FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.41 million, death toll at 695,172

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 4 (Reuters) - More than 18.41 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 695,172​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 155,937 4,734,246 4.77 Brazil 94,665 2,750,318 4.52 India 38,938 1,855,745 0.29 Russia 14,351 861,423 0.99 South Africa 8,539 516,862 1.48 Mexico 48,012 443,813 3.8 Peru 19,811 433,100 6.19 Chile 9,745 362,951 5.2 United Kingdom 46,210 336,258 6.95 Colombia 11,017 327,850 2.22 Spain 28,498 320,668 6.09 Iran 17,617 314,786 2.15 Saudi Arabia 2,984 281,435 0.89 Pakistan 5,999 280,461 0.28 Italy 35,171 248,419 5.82 Bangladesh 3,234 244,020 0.2 Turkey 5,747 233,851 0.7 France 30,294 226,227 4.52 Germany 9,129 211,309 1.1 Argentina 3,813 206,743 0.86 Iraq 5,017 134,722 1.31 Canada 8,947 117,032 2.41 Indonesia 5,388 115,056 0.2 Philippines 2,115 112,593 0.2 Qatar 177 111,538 0.64 Egypt 4,865 94,483 0.49 Kazakhstan 1,058 93,820 0.58 Ecuador 5,808 87,963 3.4 Mainland China 4,634 84,464 0.03 Bolivia 3,228 81,846 2.84 Sweden 5,747 81,181 5.65 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Israel 554 75,083 0.62 Dominican Republic 1,213 74,295 1.14 Ukraine 1,764 74,219 0.4 Belgium 9,850 70,314 8.62 Kuwait 465 68,774 1.12 Panama 1,497 68,456 3.58 Belarus 574 68,250 0.61 United Arab Emirates 351 61,352 0.36 Netherlands 6,149 55,955 3.57 Romania 2,480 55,241 1.27 Singapore 27 53,347 0.05 Portugal 1,739 51,681 1.69 Guatemala 2,013 51,542 1.17 Poland 1,738 48,149 0.46 Nigeria 896 44,129 0.05 Honduras 1,384 43,794 1.44 Japan 1,036 42,167 0.08 Bahrain 150 41,835 0.96 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.