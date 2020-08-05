FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.61 million, death toll at 700,934

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 5 (Reuters) - More than 18.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 700,934​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 157,308 4,786,914 4.82 Brazil 95,819 2,801,921 4.57 India 39,795 1,908,254 0.29 Russia 14,351 861,423 0.99 South Africa 8,884 521,318 1.54 Mexico 48,869 449,961 3.87 Peru 20,007 439,890 6.25 Chile 9,745 362,951 5.2 United Kingdom 46,299 336,928 6.97 Colombia 11,315 334,979 2.28 Spain 28,498 320,668 6.09 Iran 17,617 314,786 2.15 Saudi Arabia 2,984 281,435 0.89 Pakistan 6,014 281,136 0.28 Italy 35,171 248,419 5.82 Bangladesh 3,234 244,020 0.2 Turkey 5,765 234,934 0.7 France 30,294 226,227 4.52 Argentina 3,979 213,535 0.89 Germany 9,129 211,309 1.1 Iraq 5,017 134,722 1.31 Canada 8,958 117,793 2.42 Indonesia 5,452 116,871 0.2 Philippines 2,115 112,593 0.2 Qatar 177 111,538 0.64 Kazakhstan 1,058 94,882 0.58 Egypt 4,912 94,752 0.5 Ecuador 5,808 87,963 3.4 Mainland China 4,634 84,491 0.03 Bolivia 3,320 83,361 2.92 Sweden 5,747 81,181 5.65 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Israel 554 75,083 0.62 Dominican Republic 1,213 74,295 1.14 Ukraine 1,764 74,219 0.4 Belgium 9,850 70,314 8.62 Panama 1,522 69,424 3.64 Kuwait 465 68,774 1.12 Belarus 574 68,250 0.61 United Arab Emirates 351 61,352 0.36 Netherlands 6,149 55,955 3.57 Romania 2,480 55,241 1.27 Singapore 27 53,347 0.05 Guatemala 2,037 52,365 1.18 Portugal 1,739 51,681 1.69 Poland 1,738 48,149 0.46 Honduras 1,400 44,299 1.46 Nigeria 896 44,129 0.05 Japan 1,036 42,167 0.08 Bahrain 151 42,132 0.96 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.