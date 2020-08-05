Healthcare
March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.61 million, death toll at 700,934

    Aug 5 (Reuters) - More than 18.61 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
700,934​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         157,308        4,786,914       4.82
 Brazil                95,819         2,801,921       4.57
 India                 39,795         1,908,254       0.29
 Russia                14,351         861,423         0.99
 South Africa          8,884          521,318         1.54
 Mexico                48,869         449,961         3.87
 Peru                  20,007         439,890         6.25
 Chile                 9,745          362,951         5.2
 United Kingdom        46,299         336,928         6.97
 Colombia              11,315         334,979         2.28
 Spain                 28,498         320,668         6.09
 Iran                  17,617         314,786         2.15
 Saudi Arabia          2,984          281,435         0.89
 Pakistan              6,014          281,136         0.28
 Italy                 35,171         248,419         5.82
 Bangladesh            3,234          244,020         0.2
 Turkey                5,765          234,934         0.7
 France                30,294         226,227         4.52
 Argentina             3,979          213,535         0.89
 Germany               9,129          211,309         1.1
 Iraq                  5,017          134,722         1.31
 Canada                8,958          117,793         2.42
 Indonesia             5,452          116,871         0.2
 Philippines           2,115          112,593         0.2
 Qatar                 177            111,538         0.64
 Kazakhstan            1,058          94,882          0.58
 Egypt                 4,912          94,752          0.5
 Ecuador               5,808          87,963          3.4
 Mainland China        4,634          84,491          0.03
 Bolivia               3,320          83,361          2.92
 Sweden                5,747          81,181          5.65
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Israel                554            75,083          0.62
 Dominican Republic    1,213          74,295          1.14
 Ukraine               1,764          74,219          0.4
 Belgium               9,850          70,314          8.62
 Panama                1,522          69,424          3.64
 Kuwait                465            68,774          1.12
 Belarus               574            68,250          0.61
 United Arab Emirates  351            61,352          0.36
 Netherlands           6,149          55,955          3.57
 Romania               2,480          55,241          1.27
 Singapore             27             53,347          0.05
 Guatemala             2,037          52,365          1.18
 Portugal              1,739          51,681          1.69
 Poland                1,738          48,149          0.46
 Honduras              1,400          44,299          1.46
 Nigeria               896            44,129          0.05
 Japan                 1,036          42,167          0.08
 Bahrain               151            42,132          0.96
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
