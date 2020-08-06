FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.82 million, death toll at 706,779

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 6 (Reuters) - More than 18.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 706,779​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 158,561 4,842,370 4.85 Brazil 97,256 2,859,073 4.64 India 39,795 1,908,254 0.29 Russia 14,490 866,627 1 South Africa 9,298 529,877 1.61 Mexico 49,698 456,100 3.94 Peru 20,228 447,624 6.32 Chile 9,792 364,732 5.23 Colombia 11,624 345,714 2.34 United Kingdom 46,364 337,820 6.98 Spain 28,499 323,621 6.09 Iran 17,802 317,483 2.18 Saudi Arabia 3,020 282,824 0.9 Pakistan 6,014 281,136 0.28 Italy 35,181 248,803 5.82 Bangladesh 3,267 246,674 0.2 Turkey 5,784 236,112 0.7 France 30,294 226,227 4.52 Argentina 4,106 220,682 0.92 Germany 9,140 212,173 1.1 Iraq 5,094 137,556 1.33 Canada 8,962 118,188 2.42 Indonesia 5,452 116,871 0.2 Philippines 2,123 115,980 0.2 Qatar 178 111,805 0.64 Kazakhstan 1,058 94,882 0.58 Egypt 4,912 94,752 0.5 Ecuador 5,847 88,866 3.42 Bolivia 3,385 85,141 2.98 Mainland China 4,634 84,491 0.03 Sweden 5,760 81,540 5.66 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Israel 564 76,763 0.63 Dominican Republic 1,222 75,660 1.15 Ukraine 1,788 75,490 0.4 Belgium 9,852 70,648 8.62 Panama 1,553 70,231 3.72 Kuwait 468 69,425 1.13 Belarus 577 68,376 0.61 United Arab Emirates 353 61,606 0.37 Romania 2,521 56,550 1.3 Netherlands 6,153 56,381 3.57 Singapore 27 54,255 0.05 Guatemala 2,072 53,509 1.2 Portugal 1,740 51,848 1.69 Poland 1,756 48,789 0.46 Nigeria 910 44,433 0.05 Honduras 1,400 44,299 1.46 Japan 1,041 43,519 0.08 Bahrain 151 42,132 0.96 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 0400 GMT.