FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.88 million, death toll at 707,758

    Aug 6 (Reuters) - More than 18.88 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
707,758​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         158,561        4,842,370       4.85
 Brazil                97,256         2,859,073       4.64
 India                 40,699         1,964,536       0.3
 Russia                14,490         866,627         1
 South Africa          9,298          529,877         1.61
 Mexico                49,698         456,100         3.94
 Peru                  20,228         447,624         6.32
 Chile                 9,792          364,732         5.23
 Colombia              11,624         345,714         2.34
 United Kingdom        46,364         337,820         6.98
 Spain                 28,499         323,621         6.09
 Iran                  17,802         317,483         2.18
 Saudi Arabia          3,020          282,824         0.9
 Pakistan              6,035          281,863         0.28
 Italy                 35,181         248,803         5.82
 Bangladesh            3,267          246,674         0.2
 Turkey                5,784          236,112         0.7
 France                30,294         226,227         4.52
 Argentina             4,106          220,682         0.92
 Germany               9,140          212,173         1.1
 Iraq                  5,094          137,556         1.33
 Canada                8,962          118,188         2.42
 Indonesia             5,452          116,871         0.2
 Philippines           2,123          115,980         0.2
 Qatar                 178            111,805         0.64
 Kazakhstan            1,058          95,942          0.58
 Egypt                 4,912          94,752          0.5
 Ecuador               5,847          88,866          3.42
 Bolivia               3,385          85,141          2.98
 Mainland China        4,634          84,528          0.03
 Sweden                5,760          81,540          5.66
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Israel                564            76,763          0.63
 Dominican Republic    1,222          75,660          1.15
 Ukraine               1,788          75,490          0.4
 Belgium               9,852          70,648          8.62
 Panama                1,553          70,231          3.72
 Kuwait                468            69,425          1.13
 Belarus               577            68,376          0.61
 United Arab Emirates  353            61,606          0.37
 Romania               2,521          56,550          1.3
 Netherlands           6,153          56,381          3.57
 Singapore             27             54,255          0.05
 Guatemala             2,072          53,509          1.2
 Portugal              1,740          51,848          1.69
 Poland                1,756          48,789          0.46
 Honduras              1,423          45,098          1.48
 Nigeria               910            44,433          0.05
 Japan                 1,041          43,519          0.08
 Bahrain               151            42,132          0.96
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.
