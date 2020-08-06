FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.94 million, death toll at 708,848

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 6 (Reuters) - More than 18.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 708,848​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 158,546 4,842,543 4.85 Brazil 97,256 2,859,073 4.64 India 40,699 1,964,536 0.3 Russia 14,606 871,894 1.01 South Africa 9,298 529,877 1.61 Mexico 49,698 456,100 3.94 Peru 20,228 447,624 6.32 Chile 9,889 366,679 5.28 Colombia 11,624 345,714 2.34 United Kingdom 46,364 337,820 6.98 Spain 28,500 327,709 6.09 Iran 17,976 320,117 2.2 Saudi Arabia 3,055 284,226 0.91 Pakistan 6,035 281,863 0.28 Bangladesh 3,306 249,651 0.2 Italy 35,187 249,204 5.82 Turkey 5,784 236,112 0.7 France 30,294 226,227 4.52 Argentina 4,106 220,682 0.92 Germany 9,147 213,150 1.1 Iraq 5,161 140,603 1.34 Philippines 2,150 119,460 0.2 Indonesia 5,521 118,753 0.21 Canada 8,962 118,188 2.42 Qatar 178 112,092 0.64 Kazakhstan 1,058 95,942 0.58 Egypt 4,930 94,875 0.5 Ecuador 5,847 88,866 3.42 Bolivia 3,385 85,141 2.98 Mainland China 4,634 84,528 0.03 Sweden 5,766 81,967 5.67 Oman 492 80,713 1.02 Israel 569 78,514 0.64 Ukraine 1,819 76,808 0.41 Dominican Republic 1,246 76,536 1.17 Belgium 9,859 71,158 8.62 Panama 1,553 70,231 3.72 Kuwait 469 70,045 1.13 Belarus 580 68,503 0.61 United Arab Emirates 354 61,845 0.37 Romania 2,566 57,895 1.32 Netherlands 6,153 56,982 3.57 Singapore 27 54,556 0.05 Guatemala 2,119 54,339 1.23 Portugal 1,743 52,061 1.69 Poland 1,774 49,515 0.47 Honduras 1,423 45,098 1.48 Japan 1,048 45,006 0.08 Nigeria 927 44,890 0.05 Bahrain 156 42,514 0.99 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.