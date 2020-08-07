FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.17 million, death toll at 714,246

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 7 (Reuters) - More than 19.17 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 714,246​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 159,752 4,898,524 4.89 Brazil 98,493 2,912,212 4.7 India 41,585 2,027,074 0.31 Russia 14,606 871,894 1.01 South Africa 9,604 538,184 1.66 Mexico 50,517 462,690 4 Peru 20,424 455,409 6.38 Chile 9,889 366,679 5.28 Colombia 11,939 357,710 2.4 United Kingdom 46,413 338,770 6.98 Spain 28,500 327,709 6.09 Iran 17,976 320,117 2.2 Saudi Arabia 3,055 284,226 0.91 Pakistan 6,052 282,645 0.29 Bangladesh 3,306 249,651 0.2 Italy 35,187 249,204 5.82 Turkey 5,798 237,265 0.7 France 30,305 228,786 4.52 Argentina 4,251 228,195 0.96 Germany 9,147 213,150 1.1 Iraq 5,161 140,603 1.34 Philippines 2,150 119,460 0.2 Indonesia 5,521 118,753 0.21 Canada 8,966 118,562 2.42 Qatar 178 112,092 0.64 Kazakhstan 1,058 96,922 0.58 Egypt 4,930 94,875 0.5 Ecuador 5,877 90,537 3.44 Bolivia 3,465 86,423 3.05 Mainland China 4,634 84,565 0.03 Sweden 5,766 81,967 5.67 Oman 492 80,713 1.02 Israel 569 78,514 0.64 Ukraine 1,819 76,808 0.41 Dominican Republic 1,246 76,536 1.17 Panama 1,574 71,418 3.77 Belgium 9,859 71,158 8.62 Kuwait 469 70,045 1.13 Belarus 580 68,503 0.61 United Arab Emirates 354 61,845 0.37 Romania 2,566 57,895 1.32 Netherlands 6,153 56,982 3.57 Singapore 27 54,556 0.05 Guatemala 2,119 54,339 1.23 Portugal 1,743 52,061 1.69 Poland 1,774 49,515 0.47 Honduras 1,446 45,755 1.51 Japan 1,048 45,006 0.08 Nigeria 927 44,890 0.05 Bahrain 156 42,889 0.99 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.