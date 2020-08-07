FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.22 million, death toll at 715,288

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 7 (Reuters) - More than 19.22 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 715,288​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 159,779 4,898,977 4.89 Brazil 98,493 2,912,212 4.7 India 41,585 2,027,074 0.31 Russia 14,725 877,135 1.02 South Africa 9,604 538,184 1.66 Mexico 50,517 462,690 4 Peru 20,424 455,409 6.38 Chile 9,958 368,828 5.32 Colombia 11,939 357,710 2.4 United Kingdom 46,413 338,770 6.98 Spain 28,503 332,216 6.09 Iran 18,132 322,567 2.22 Saudi Arabia 3,093 285,793 0.92 Pakistan 6,052 282,645 0.29 Bangladesh 3,333 252,502 0.21 Italy 35,190 249,756 5.82 Turkey 5,798 237,265 0.7 France 30,305 228,786 4.52 Argentina 4,251 228,195 0.96 Germany 9,160 214,471 1.1 Iraq 5,236 144,064 1.36 Philippines 2,168 122,754 0.2 Indonesia 5,593 121,226 0.21 Canada 8,966 118,562 2.42 Qatar 180 112,383 0.65 Kazakhstan 1,058 96,922 0.58 Egypt 4,951 95,006 0.5 Ecuador 5,877 90,537 3.44 Bolivia 3,465 86,423 3.05 Mainland China 4,634 84,565 0.03 Sweden 5,769 82,323 5.67 Oman 502 81,067 1.04 Israel 581 80,991 0.65 Ukraine 1,852 78,261 0.42 Dominican Republic 1,259 77,709 1.18 Belgium 9,861 72,016 8.62 Panama 1,574 71,418 3.77 Kuwait 471 70,727 1.14 Belarus 583 68,614 0.61 United Arab Emirates 356 62,061 0.37 Romania 2,616 59,273 1.34 Netherlands 6,153 57,501 3.57 Guatemala 2,168 55,270 1.26 Singapore 27 54,798 0.05 Portugal 1,746 52,351 1.7 Poland 1,787 50,324 0.47 Japan 1,055 46,611 0.08 Honduras 1,446 45,755 1.51 Nigeria 930 45,244 0.05 Bahrain 156 42,889 0.99 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.